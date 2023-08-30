The Buffalo Sabres will be appearing on 15 national television broadcasts during the upcoming season, the NHL announced Wednesday.
The schedule breaks down as follows: seven games on TNT (five exclusive, two available on MSG in Buffalo market); six on ESPN+/Hulu (subscription streaming); one on ABC; one on ESPN.
The complete schedule:
– Oct. 17 vs. Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
– Nov. 1 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. (TNT; available on MSG in Buffalo market)
– Nov. 24 vs. Pittsburgh, 6 p.m. (TNT)
– Dec. 5 vs. Detroit, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)
– Dec. 13 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)
– Dec. 27 vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
– Jan. 17 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m. (TNT; available on MSG in Buffalo market)
– Feb. 10 vs. St. Louis, 1 p.m. (ABC)
– Feb. 27 at Florida, 7 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)
– March 2 vs. Vegas, 7 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)
– March 6 at Toronto, 7 p.m. (TNT)
– March 9 vs. Edmonton, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)
– March 14 vs. New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)
– March 30 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)
– April 7 at Detroit, 1 p.m. (TNT)
In addition, the NHL has moved the Sabres games on Oct. 17, Dec. 5 and March 14 from 7 p.m. start times to 7:30.
