BUFFALO – When Sabres goalie Devon Levi makes his highly anticipated NHL debut tonight against the New York Rangers, he could be playing behind a full lineup.
Sabres coach Don Granato said following Thursday’s practice at KeyBank Center that defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, center Tage Thompson and winger Jordan Greenway will all be game-time decisions. The three regulars have been recovering from upper-body injuries.
Samuelsson practiced Thursday for the first time since getting injured March 11. He has missed the last eight games.
How valuable is Samuelsson? The Sabres have a 7-15-3 record without him this season and a 28-16-4 mark with him in the lineup.
Meanwhile, Thompson, the Sabres’ leading scorer, did not practice Thursday. He has missed one game since getting injured last Friday, Monday’s 4-3 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens. He played through the injury once before the Sabres held him out.
Greenway, out the last four games, has been practicing all week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.