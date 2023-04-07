Buffalo Sabres rookie Devon Levi on Friday earned another honor in his decorated college career, becoming the first player to win the Richter Award as college hockey’s top goalie twice.
He also received the award last season.
Levi, 21, enjoyed a dynamic junior season at Northeastern in 2022-23, compiling a 17-12-5 record with a 2.24 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage and six shutouts in 34 games.
The 6-foot, 190-pound Levi was also a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award this season and Hockey East’s Player and Goaltender of the Year.
He registered a 38-22-6 record with a 1.90 goals-against average, a .942 save percentage and 15 shutouts in 66 career games with Northeastern. He holds the school record for goals-against average, save percentage and shutouts.
Levi signed his entry-level contract with the Sabres on March 17, just days after the Huskies’ season ended in the Hockey East Tournament.
So far, he has played three games for the Sabres, registering a 2-1-0 record with a 3.21 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage.
