The Buffalo Sabres on Thursday traded winger Anders Bjork to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations.
The deal possibly gives Bjork, 26, an opportunity to resume his NHL career. In October, the Sabres waived him and assigned him to Rochester, where he began his first stint in the AHL since 2019-20.
Shortly after the deal was announced, the Rockford IceHogs, Chicago’s AHL affiliate, sent center Carson Gicewicz, an Orchard Park native, to Rochester in exchange for future considerations.
The 6-foot-3, 212-pound Gicewicz, who has an AHL contract, has compiled four goals and six points in 43 games this season with Rockford. He turns 26 on Saturday.
Bjork has spent most of the season with the Americans, registering eight goals and 25 points in 42 games for the AHL club. He played one game with the Sabres.
The Sabres acquired Bjork from the Boston Bruins in the Taylor Hall trade shortly before the trade deadline in 2021. He enjoyed regular duty the rest of that year and into last season.
But he struggled with consistency, and by last winter he had lost his regular spot.
The 6-foot, 197-pound Bjork compiled eight goals, 14 points and a minus-19 rating in 74 games with the Sabres. Overall, he has compiled 24 goals, 53 points and a minus 21-rating in 212 career NHL contests.
He’s in the final season of a three-year, $4.8 million contract.
The trade deadline is 3 p.m. today.
•••
The Sabres on Thursday added defenseman Riley Stillman, who was acquired Monday in a trade, to the active roster. Stillman, 24, made his Sabres debut hours later against the Boston Bruins.
To create room, they placed defenseman Rasmus Dahlin on injured reserve.
