BUFFALO – Defenseman Lawrence Pilut on Friday cleared waivers and was assigned by the Sabres to the Rochester Americans.
Pilut, who turned 27 on Friday, compiled one goal and three points in 17 games during his recall to Buffalo.
“It’s good that we have tough decisions,” coach Don Granato said of the Sabres waiving Pilut. “He’s filled in very admirably and showed to get better. So the message to him is simple, we don’t want to lose him but we sure appreciate him.”
Defensemen Jacob Bryson and Owen Power returned from lower-body injuries for Thursday’s 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings, pushing Pilut out of the lineup and costing him a roster spot.
Kale Clague, who began the season in the AHL with Pilut, recently passed the Swede on the depth chart and remains in Buffalo.
Pilut returned to the Sabres organization this season after playing two years in the Kontinental Hockey League. He has registered two goals and nine points in 63 games with the Sabres over parts of three seasons.
The 5-foot-11, 194-pound Pilut had scored 10 goals and 51 points in 70 career games with the Amerks before returning. He played for the Amerks on Friday against the Belleville Senators in Rochester, his fourth appearance with them this season.
