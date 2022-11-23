BUFFALO – Was it the jersey, the popular black and red “goathead” the Sabres have brought back this season and sported for the first time Wednesday? Did some of the energy they showcased a night earlier in ending their eight-game losing streak carry over?
Maybe a combination of both?
For the second straight game, the Sabres enjoyed a supercharged start, getting a goal from winger Jeff Skinner at the 18-second mark that helped buoy them to a convincing 6-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues.
A night earlier in their 7-2 shellacking of the Montreal Canadiens, the Sabres scored twice by the 52-second mark.
See what happens when you don’t fall behind early?
In downing the Blues, who had won seven straight games, the Sabres displayed their early-season form, attacking in waves all night before an amped crowd of 17,302 fans in KeyBank Center.
After Pavel Buchnevich’s power-play goal tied it 53 seconds into second period, the Sabres quickly put the game away, roaring back with three second-period goals.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, meanwhile, provided excellent goaltending, stopping 34 shots. As the game progressed, a loud “Luuuu” accompanied each save.
This wasn’t an ordinary Wednesday night game. Clearly, the jerseys, which the Sabres originally wore from 1996 to 2006, created excitement in the building throughout the Thanksgiving Eve affair.
“From the first moment that I put it on, I didn’t want to take it off after that game,” winger Alex Tuch, a rabid Sabres fan growing up, said of the jersey. “That was unbelievable. I mean, you saw the crowd get into it, started doing the wave, they started doing the Buffalo chant. They were on top of it, they were dialed in. … They were in the game from the drop of the puck and it really helped our team tonight.
“They love the ‘goathead,’ we love the goathead.’ It was a special night for me, to say the least.”
Center Dylan Cozens scored two minutes after the Blues tied it, then winger Victor Olofsson’s power-play goal at 5:57 put the Sabres up 3-1.
Skinner scored a power-play goal at 13:01 and has compiled a whopping four goals and seven points in the last two games.
Rookie winger Jack Quinn added two third-period goals.
