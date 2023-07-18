The Buffalo Sabres will again be hosting five teams at the Prospects Challenge rookie tournament from Sept. 15 to 18 at LECOM Harborcenter, the team announced Tuesday.
The Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins will all be participating in the round-robin tournament.
Tickets for the games cost $10 and will be available in early August. Season-ticket holders will have priority access and a preferred rate for tickets they purchase.
Last season, Buffalo fans got their first glimpse of forward prospects Jiri Kulich, Matt Savoie and Isak Rosen up close as the Sabres won all three of their games.
Buffalo’s roster will be announced in September.
The complete tournament schedule:
Sept. 15
Ottawa vs. New Jersey, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16
Ottawa vs. Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Boston vs. Montreal, 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18
New Jersey vs. Boston, 10 a.m.
Montreal vs. Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.
Buffalo vs. Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
