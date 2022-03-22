SABATO: Mike Rapone retired with the second-most wins in NYSPHSAA history, but his career was more than hoops

Rain drops splashed on the windshield as I drove by the football field. As I looked to my left, I saw Mike Rapone lining the field for a game a few hours in the future. How many athletic directors would line the football field and how many would do it in the pouring rain?
It was one of the first memories that came to mind when Rapone announced this would be his final season as Notre Dame High School’s basketball coach and again when I saw the news he had coached his final game last week.
Everyone sees the gaudy numbers over 42 years — 728 career wins, 33 league championships, 10 sectional championships and two state championships — but few see all of the roles he undertakes when no one is around.
He’s also coached baseball and golf, in addition to duties as athletic director, assistant principal and dean of students. He’s moved desks, painted walls and done just about any other task that needed doing.
I have known Rapone for most of my life and got to sit next to him for four years as a student assistant coach. I saw first-hand how he impacted players and gave them skills that could be used off the basketball court. I just wish they sank in 10 years sooner.
Rapone was the prototype of the virtuous high school coach people yearn for. He never regurgitated motivational quotes or spoke of how important basketball was. Although most of my memories with “Coach” happened because of basketball, the best ones have little to do with the game.
He may have retired with more wins than any other boys basketball coach in Section V history, but it was rare to hear him talk about winning. If his identity centered around wins, it would be easy to come back for another year or two — he remained as coach the last three seasons because the school asked him — especially coming off a sectional championship and with several key players returning next season. He’s also 26 wins away from tying East Hampton’s Ed Petrie for most wins in NYSPHSAA history. But that wouldn’t fit his nature.
It wasn’t uncommon to hear laughter coming from our locker room prior to a game, which is usually a time reserved for silence. Basketball wasn’t life, but if you’re going to play, do it hard, smart and well.
During my junior year, we were beating a team low in the league standings, but weren’t playing well. He made his opinion clear at halftime and a small lead turned into a blowout. But when a young player who had passed open shots throughout the season stepped confidently into one at the top of the key to drain an open 3-pointer, Rapone exclaimed, “Oh my God,” with sarcastic excitement. Then he turned to the backup and deadpanned, “Get in there before he hurts himself.”
A light-hearted joke in a serious moment is not only memorable, but it was astonishing that Rapone was able to motivate an entire team without raising his voice. Sure he blistered his team for not playing well, but there was no shouting and no expletives — well, none of the real bad ones.
In all of the years I have known Rapone — admittedly life has gotten in the way more than I would prefer during adulthood — I cannot recall a time when he shouted. However, he perfected a look that could make anyone feel guiltier than a convict. But learning yelling isn’t necessary to be heard is a lesson I attempt to use today.
Rapone was a master of understanding situations and cultivating relationships with players. Both attributes likely contributed more to his win total than basketball strategy. People wanted to be around him and kids wanted to play for him.
There may not be another person who had a greater effect on my life than my parents than Rapone and I’m not alone.
