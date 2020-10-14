Russell Ram exhibit showcases 50 years of work

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Windy with rain likely. Morning high of 65F with temps falling to near 55. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.