Russell Ram exhibit showcases 50 years of work

A new exhibition spanning five decades of one of Western New York’s most widely recognized and admired artists, Russell Ram, will be on view at the Kenan House Gallery starting Monday.
Open to the public, this retrospective exhibition highlights Ram’s art making technique known as collage.
“[Ram] has explored and perfected his handling of the collage media and developed a signature style that is characterized by the genre of materials he uses in their construction and his manipulation of those materials to create evocative visual textures,” said guest curator, Dr. Gerald Mead.
The show, titled "Layers of Time – A 50 Year Survey," will also include artwork preceding his well-known collage works, such as “bold abstract paintings produced while he was studying with University at Buffalo painter Seymour Dumlevitch, expressive figurative drawings and lithographs, exacting trompe l'oeil watercolors of foreign currency, and artworks that combine drawing with elements of collage,” said Mead.
Mead will give tours of the exhibition on Oct. 24 and Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Russell Ram will give tours of his exhibition every Tuesday and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Advance reservations for tours must be made by calling 716-433-2617.
The Kenan House Gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Visitors are encouraged to call and plan their visit in advance as capacity is limited. Virtual experiences such as videos and images of the exhibit can be found at www.kenancenter.org starting Oct. 18.
