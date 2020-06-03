Riviera Theatre ready to reopen box office

As Western New York begins the second phase of the state's reopening process, North Tonawanda’s Riviera Theatre will be reopening it’s box office at 10 a.m. today.
In accordance with the social distancing guidelines, a mask must be worn when entering the building, people must follow the signage and arrows and there is no entry allowed beyond the lobby.
Lindsay Pasquantino, the house manager and artist relations representative for the Riviera, is glad to see theatre opening up again.
“We’re pretty excited about it. It’ll be good to have some sort of flow in here,” Pasquantino said. “We typically have our second floor box office open and it can fit about six to eight patrons comfortably in it. We won’t be opening that for quite some time. We have a first floor cubicle area that we will be opening for money and exchanging.”
Pasquantino said the actual theater is expected to open for performances again as part of the fourth and final phase of New York’s reopening process. At this time, she is unsure of how the Riviera will begin that process, but there are shows scheduled for that time. However, Pasquantino is certain the Riviera will have to postpone those shows, but she’s guessing there might not be any shows until 2021.
The box office will be opening to sell tickets for shows since there is still the chance the shows will go on. Pasquantino is unsure what could happen since there has not been any guidance for how theatre’s should plan on reopening. One of the first shows coming up on the current schedule is Chicago Authority, which is set to play at the theater on July 17. Right now, tickets are being sent out by mail for anyone who ordered tickets online.
“We’re hopeful but without having any guidelines from New York state and as far as when we’ll be open to, capacity wise, I imagine it will be scaled down,” Pasquantino said. “Again, I’m just guesstimating at this point, but we will be ready for whatever guidelines we have to follow.”
Throughout the pandemic, no one was laid off from the Riviera’s staff, but Pasquantino said going into the theater for the first time in a while felt pretty good. For the most part, staffers have been busy rescheduling shows and answering calls and emails from patrons.
Patrons have been supportive and understanding, she said, and many have expressed excitement about the theater’s reopening. Pasquantino said people are more than willing to wear masks throughout performances as long as they have their local theater back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.