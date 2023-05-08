These days, artists have livened up local parks, city streets and everywhere in between. Recent efforts have transformed blank walls into unique artwork and added more sights to already popular attractions. A trail started two years ago connects them all, winding its way into Orleans County.
The Niagara County By The Numbers project, billed as an interactive mural trail, brought together 12 different artists to install 12 murals across the county for residents and visitors to color in with chalk pictures of iconic images that the mural’s host town extends to the public. The creator of the project, Mike Weber said he hoped that the project would encourage creativity, as well as bring in tourists and even educate on the region’s history.
Also offering an education is the mural project along Main Street and Depot Avenue, near the Underground Railroad Heritage Museum in Niagara Falls. The artwork features stories of freedom and champions of change as well as a glimpse of life in the city’s North End.
The murals are just one of many public art displays in the city, which features a large sculpture at Centennial Circle and smaller installations on Old Falls Street.
Across the county in Lockport, a popular project underway along the Erie Canal has gained a lot of attention.
The Lock Tenders Tribute recreates an iconic 1897 photograph of Lockport lock tenders with a 13-figure cast bronze sculpture to place on the stairway between Locks 70 and 71, where the photograph was originally taken.
Augustina Droze’s Mural on Main and the Love Lockport sign aren’t far away.
They're just a few of the public art displays that can be found from Lewiston to Middleport and beyond.
