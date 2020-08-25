Lockport Police arrested two men early Tuesday after responding to a call about a man tearing a screen off a storm door at a Park Avenue residence and throwing a brick through the passenger-side window of a vehicle near the scene. Police reports estimated the damage from the incident at $450.
Officers responded to 76 Park Ave. about 4:20 a.m. Tuesday and arrested Patrick T. Singleton, 43, of 84 Corinthia St., charging him with third-degree criminal mischief. Singleton got a ticket.
A second arrest was made when police discovered that Brandon J. Lake, 29, who had been living in the basement of the house, was in violation of an order of protection. Lake was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and was kept in custody pending arraignment.
