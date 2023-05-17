n SHOOTING: Police are investigating an apparent shooting incident in the 1000 block of 19th Street at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. A witness told officers that they heard two to three gunshots and then found bullet holes in a front living room window and an upstairs bathroom window of their home. No one was injured in the incident and officers recovered a bullet from inside the home.
n THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the Hyde Park Golf Course. Members of the Falls Police Department's Crash Management Unit said they were investigating a fatal crash and approached an employee of the golf course to ask if a hot dog stand near the accident site had any security cameras that might have captured the incident. The employee told police that there were no security cameras by the hot dog stand, but but between 11 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday, someone took the grill that was used at the stand.
n BURGLARY: Policer are investigating a burglary in the 800 block of Niagara Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8:39 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into his apartment by unknown means. The victim said a social services benefit card and a small amount of cash was taken from the apartment.
n ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a traffic stop in the area of Eighth and Niagara streets at 12:40 a.m. Thursday. Leah Michele McNaughton, 35, 4115 Seneca Parkway, was charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated, failure to stop at a stop sign and possession of alcohol or cannabis in a motor vehicle. Police said two back seat passengers also ran from the car at the time it was stopped.
n ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 700 block of Main Street at 2 p.m. Thursday. Thomas Edward Harris, 31, of no permanent address, was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct. Officers said Harris was knocking over trash cans and blocking traffic Harris also reportedly fought with officers while he was being booked in the city jail.
n BURGLARY: Policer are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of Sixth Street. A property manager told officers that sometime between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday, someone broke into a vacant home by breaking a rear window. The victim said a ladder and an assortment of bathroom fixtures, valued at $1,400, were taken from the home.
n ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at store in the 700 block of Builders Way at 2:17 p.m. Thursday. Steven Gilbert Brabec, 43, 1516 22nd St., was charged with petit larceny and third-degree criminal trespass. Brabec is accused of taking more than $47 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.