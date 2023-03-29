n ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested on an animal cruelty charge after complaints by witnesses to police. Gabrielle E. Sirgey, 20, 3774 McKoon Ave., was charged with one count of torture of an animal. The Falls Police Animal Control officer said in his report that he viewed a video that showed Sirgey "dragging the dog by its collar" and "aggressively punch(ing) the dog in the head" multiple times. The officer said in his report that Sirgey apologized for "losing her temper" and "appeared remorseful."
n ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after police say he violated a trespass notice at a property in the 900 block of Cedar Avenue at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. Pierce Robinson Jr., 71, 616 25th St., was charged with trespass.
n BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1100 block of Haeberle Avenue. A contractor told officers that sometime between 4 p.m. Monday and noon Tuesday, someone broke into a property he was renovating by kicking in a door. The victim said tools, valued at $1,500, were taken from the property.
n ARREST: The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Town of Niagara man after a criminal investigation. Eric Moje, 46, was charged with one count of third-degree rape and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act. Moje pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on $2,500 bail.
