n ARREST: A Lewiston man was arrested on drunken driving and related charges after a traffic stop by police in the 1900 block of Hyde Park Boulevard at 4 p.m. Friday. Carl Wade Graff, 32, 787 Legacy Drive Apt. 237, was charged with driving while intoxicated, first and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no driver's license, failure to notify change of address, speed in a school zone, failure to stop at a red light and failure to yield right of way.
n ARREST: A West Valley, New York man was arrested after a disturbance at a hotel in the 300 block of Third Street at 1:40 a.m. Saturday. Robert Michael Clark, 38, 10043 Dutch Hill Road, was charged with disorderly conduct.
n ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 800 block of Portage Road at 1 p.m. Saturday. Darius S. Eady, 34, 659 19th ST., was charged with third-degree burglary and petit larceny. He is accused of a container of Tide laundry detergent and a bottle of orange juice without paying for the items. Police said Eady had previously been barred from the store for other incidents.
n ARREST: A Columbia, South Carolina man was arrested after a disturbance at a hotel in the 7000 block of Buffalo Avenue at 4 a.m. Sunday. Matthew S. Munchez, 34, 2104 Porter Drive, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration, Police said Munchez was "very agitated and argumentative" with hotel staff over the alleged theft of marijuana from his room. Officers also said that Munchez was "highly intoxicated." When hotel staff asked Munchez to leave, police said he refused the request, became aggressive, threatened to harm officers and then attempted to fight them.
n THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 300 block of Sixth Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 4:59 a.m. and 12:03 p.m. Sunday, someone broke into his 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee by unknown means. The victim said some souvenirs, a pair of sunglass and a video camera were taken from the vehicle.
n ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a traffic stop on Grand Avenue at 7:50 p.m. Monday. Adam M. Schimek, 33, 1351 North Ave., was charged with driving driving while intoxicated, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and following too close. Police said they stopped Schimek because he was "tailgating" a marked police vehicle in a snow storm.
