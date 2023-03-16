Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting incident in the 700 block of 20th Street. Officers said they responded to the incident at 8 p.m. March 8 and found a large bullet hole in the lower front window of an apartment. Police said they also recovered a spent shell casing.
• ARREST: A Hinsdale, New York man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Amherst Police Department after a traffic stop on Pine Avenue at 9:05 a.m. March 8. He was turned over to Amherst Police.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue. A male victim told officers that he became involved in an argument with a female suspect at 12:15 a.m. March 9 and during the course of that disagreement, the suspect stabbed him in the hand.
