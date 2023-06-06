n ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an assault in the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue. Verquan D. Jackson, 18, 1865 Linwood Ave., was charged with third-degree assault. Jackson is accused of punching another man ini the face during an argument over money.
n BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1300 block of North Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 12:45 p.m. Friday, someone broke into garage by breaking a door. The victim said a bicycle and a weed whacker were taken from the garage.
n ARREST: An Amherst man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 3600 block of Hyde Park Boulevard. Herman Boyer, 52, 132 Niagara Falls Blvd., was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking more than $21 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
n THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1500 block of Military Road. A male victim told police that sometime between 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, someone broke into his 2023 GMC Yukon by smashing the rear passenger side window. The victim said a work visa and some. cash was taken from the vehicle.
