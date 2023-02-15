n SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the area of 18th Street at 4:03 a.m. Wednesday. Officers said they responded to the area after hearing what they believed to be gunshots. They reported that they spoke to a witness who also heard a gunshot but wasn't sure exactly where the sound came from. Officers were unable to locate either a crime scene or any additional witnesses.
n THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 2800 block of McKoon Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between 6:05 and 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his by unknown means. The victim said his wallet was taken from the vehicle.
n ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop in the 2000 block of Forest Avenue at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday. Michael Anthony Howard, 36, 2029 Forest Ave., was charged with driving while intoxicated, first and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, imprudent speed, failure to signal and window tint too dark.
