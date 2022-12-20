Residents looking to get clothes for warming their children up will not have to look far ... or wait much longer.
The Packard Court Community Center is hosting its first winter clothes drive, on Wednesday where it is looking to collect various underclothes for kids between the ages of 5 and 13.
Acceptable items include undershirts, underwear, scarves, and socks in new condition only. Donations will be accepted up through Wednesday, either be donating at the center at 4300 Pine Ave., or by pick-up if need be.
The center’s director Samika Sullivan said that traditionally, there are a lot of glove and hat drives this time of year. Oftentimes, the kids that use the center during the winter have wet shoes and socks from walking through the snow.
“We just saw a need based on the kids coming to our center,” Sullivan said.
There will be table set up during the center’s Kwanzaa event on Wednesday where families can pick up whatever clothes they need. Remaining clothes will be on hand at the center and at the Doris W. Jones Family Resource Building at 3001 9th Street.
More information is available by calling the center at 716-278-0228.
