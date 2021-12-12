In many ways once laudable American liberalism (favoring union rights, desegregation, environmental protections, enhanced educational opportunities, help to beleaguered peoples abroad, and so forth) has increasingly gone … bonkers! There are so many strands here as to defy even a book-length attempt to encompass it all, never mind a column.
Here’s one item that may have slipped by some readers as they scanned the news: Biden’s pullback on foreign student visa restrictions in America. Including those granted to a group which given where it comes from, really does need restrictions or vetting: Chinese students, who’ve long constituted the largest foreign contingent in our institutions of higher education.
And whom the Left should realize (if liberalism hadn’t gone so daft) bear the potential possibility, due to their predominance in computing, maths, and sciences, of spying and theft of American intellectual property. Given that they emanate from a totalitarian dictatorship. What part of that don’t we get? Would we have been as nice to those coming from the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany, and in such numbers, during the ‘30s? I think not.
But of course liberalism has to be liberal, right? Or is that so liberal that in fact it ain’t liberal at all? So it often seems.
Seen, too, in intra-Dem sniping over even hinting at “mean” deportations of those crashing the porous southern border. Let in the millions and they will be “processed,” so runs a Leftist trope and justification; when in fact, many will quickly end up in American communities where they sometimes bring Covid, drug connections and quite frequently, financial need. So liberal again that … it ain’t “liberal” at all.
You can trace all this back to the late ‘60s-early ‘70s era of questioning (and dumping) pretty well all former norms. And to many, especially the young, now graying, it all sounded laudable. A rather spineless baby boom generation which let a bunch of societal goalposts collapse either pioneered here, or passively acquiesced. And now we’re all paying.
No need to rhyme off all the sectors with big problems stemming from this liberalism that’s become illiberal. You know ‘em all. But again, the one that comes instantly to mind is this policy of open borders to “refugees,” many of whom aren’t refugees at all.
Speaking of which: why do supposedly caring progressives allow myriad illegals to stream in via the southern border, and not want to help (via passage to America) Hong Kongers or Cubans recently and bravely demonstrating against tough police states? Why not move heaven and earth, too, for former Afghan allies who will lose limbs, kids, liberty itself in that abandoned hellhole? Seems like a double standard here. Just in terms of Cubans, are “liberals” afraid too many will join those already in Florida, etc., and back Republicans? Are they only interested in what will enhance their own power, and to heck with the decline and possible fall of American Rome? So it often feels.
Pres. Biden isn’t providing much leadership on such issues. In addition, when it comes to countering powerful dictatorial nations like China or Russia, who present palpable threats, is it partly because they have too much on him? Not at all impossible, despite media hush jobs here. Though not many sedulous readers of the New York Times or CNN watchers seem to know or care. That’s because today’s “liberalism” is so different from what it was in, say, JFK’s day.
Beneath Biden there’s insubstantial Kamala, and then Congressional big mouths and gargantuan tax-and-spend types like Nancy and Bernie; and on it goes in that once admirable liberal contingent (think not only Kennedy but even to a degree, Bill Clinton). But not AOC, not Liz, and certainly not Mr. Biden himself.
The latter still “liberal?” No way. The word itself has been pulverized into rubble, and stripped of its former meaning and ethical shine. So they and we jump to “progressivism,” which increasingly connotes … “progressive” craziness!
A propos, the old shibboleth tells us that neurotics as they age get worse. Well that’s exactly what’s been happening on this side of the ideological spectrum. It’s all gotten and is still getting ever more insane. Which constitutes a sad situation in an America that always badly needed true liberalism, and liberals themselves, ones with conscience, probity, and above all, common sense!
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.