Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday asked New York State Attorney General Letitia James to investigate the feasibility of litigation over the United States Census. New York state came up 89 people short and stands to lose a House seat even though its population has grown.
Cuomo is right, but when the count comes up in a way we don’t like, we can just make something up, right?
It’s like Mark Twain said, there are liars, darn liars and statistics, or something like that.
Is it too much to ask Cuomo or U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer to call Ron Jarmin, the acting census director? We can hear it already. Phone calls like this always work. Just ask Georgia.
“C’mon Ron, some people are saying we were 89 people short in the census but I’m hearing there was massive fraud. We need a recount. They missed 89 people somewhere. Just find me 89 people. It must have been faulty software flipping numbers in the middle of the night.”
It’s amazing how, when logic like that was used to criticize the outcome of the last Presidential election, many Americans didn’t bat an eye and accepted that there must have been massive fraud.
We don’t think there was census fraud, but there should be a recount. Instead, with the exception of the Governor, we hear silence. New York is about to lose another congressional seat, likely in upstate, and there’s no protest. There should be!
We demand: Recount the census now.
These numbers need to be checked and rechecked because the margin is so narrow. Think of the consideration these numbers would get if it was a race for a congressional seat.
We just had an example last election cycle where Republican Claudia Tenney defeated U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi by 109 votes in the 22nd Congressional District, 156,098 to 155,989. How is it a margin of 109 votes among 312,081 is worthy of scrutiny but 89 people against 20 million is not?
It is good to be in a different place where science is in the lead, much of America has been vaccinated, our enemies are our enemies and our allies are our allies. We can have civil discourse again rather than Tweet storms.
That doesn’t change the math. Rage is in order. Those 89 people not counted, expressed against a state population of 20 million, represent 0.000445 of 1%. It seems like a ridiculously small number for us to shrug shoulders at and forget. If we had $1 for all 20,215,751 people in New York as of last year, it’s as if we came up a few pennies short. Our kingdom for a pittance.
There should be some margin of error involved where we shouldn’t be losing a congressional seat over a number that is, at best, statistically insignificant. It should be a wash at best and at least a cause for careful examination and reconsideration.
