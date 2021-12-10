WARD: Children and COVID-19 vaccinations

As we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, we have become highly aware that what we learn about the coronavirus on the evening news could be very different from what we hear 12 hours later on the morning news. As scientists work to learn how to stop the spread of this deadly virus, their findings must be understandable to us, everyday folks.
We’ve learned a lot over the last 20 months. First, we learned there was a virus. Next, we learned how the virus is transmitted. After that, we learned how to protect ourselves from getting the virus. And now, we are learning why vaccinations are the best way to keep ourselves and our loved ones from severe disease and death.
In some cases, we have more questions than answers. However, for many of us, we turned to our doctors for guidance about what to do. And in the end, many of us accepted the recommendations of our health providers and we got the vaccine.
Our willingness to accept science as a solution to this pandemic requires us to consider the impact of Covid complications on our youngest community members. It is one thing to get vaccinated as an adult, but it is another thing to vaccinate a child who may not understand any of the science.
The decision to vaccinate children ages 5-18 is a challenging decision for parents and guardians. A parent’s main job is to protect their children. No parent wants to take a chance on something new when we do not have a crystal ball to see into the future. Mom, dad, grandparents, I get it. You are heard.
To help us with our decision to vaccinate our children, I invited Dr. Yesenia Yepez, a Family Medicine doctor with Loyola-MacNeal Family Medicine’s Residency Program in Berwyn, Illinois, to share why she decided to vaccinate her son. Here’s what she had to say.
As a family physician, my emphasis is on disease prevention. Offering vaccines as a tool to prevent childhood illnesses is a critical and daily part of my work. While vaccination to prevent disease is important to me as a public health measure, my decision to vaccinate my child in the 5-11 age group was based on the critical risks of a natural COVID-19 infection and its potential long-term effects. Before receiving his seasonal influenza vaccine, my son has been in the "rare complication" group with his initial Influenza Type B infection.
I have been on the front lines caring for acutely ill patients in the hospital due to COVID-19 infections, and I have seen the devastation this disease can do to an individual, family, and community. Data is rare for complications from child COVID-19 vaccinations. If vaccinating my son can reduce the risk to my child, family, or community, I am willing to take the lesser risk on his behalf.
I hope Dr. Yepez’s reflection is helpful to you. If so, we hope to see you at the next child vaccine clinics.
• TUESDAY — 3 to 7 p.m. at the Doris W. Jones Family Resource Building, 3001 Ninth St. Child vaccines (age 5+) and first, second, & booster shots (Pfizer, Moderna, & J&J)
• DEC. 18 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harry F. Abate Elementary School, 1625 Lockport St. Child vaccines (age 5+) and first, second, & booster shots (Pfizer, Moderna, & J&J)
Dr. Rolanda Ward, MSW, MDiv, is an associate professor of social work and a facilitator for the Niagara Falls Health Equity Task Force. Questions for future articles can be emailed to ostapenko@niagara.edu You can also call (716) 263-5770.
