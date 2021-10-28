Voting, and right candidates, will bring change to Falls

I am new to politics and campaigns, so it has been an eye opener to watch the machine at work from the inside. Nothing in real life can compare to our local political system, except maybe that of the cliché popular kids high school clique. Once in power, these political cliques’ ability to survive and propagate comes from using secrecy, misinformation, and misdirection. Mostly though, it is the indifference and inaction from the community of people it supposedly serves that allows their survival.
We have all heard about the backroom deals, the nepotism, the cronyism along with the infighting and inflexible egos that plague our local government, but rarely do we get a chance to see it at work out in the open. Usually, the citizens just end up living with the results without ever really knowing what happened. Simply look these examples: how the land speculator NFR got a foothold in our city and continues to hold us hostage; or the systematic dismantling of our ability to enforce quality of life laws by cutting staff and budgets; or letting slum lords operate with impunity causing our fellow neighbors to live in squalor; or the hiring of people into city departments simply because they know the right person or have the right last name. None of this is news to us in Niagara Falls, it is our daily reality.
City leaders and their friends count on the residents’ indifference to stay in power. To that point, I want to talk about our civic duty – voting. Voting is the minimum action a citizen can perform to be involved in driving the government and policies that effect our daily lives. I know that voting isn’t a magic pill that will suddenly remove all our woes, but it is the place where we, as a democracy, start making our voices heard for serious, systemic change.
Did you know that as citizens, we have access to voter lists from the NYS Board of Elections? This data shows the registered voters in an area and what elections they voted in going back more than a decade. From this data, a candidate such as myself, can make choices on which houses to visit to introduce ourselves. Obviously, due to very limited time and money, a candidate is going to focus on the people who vote. Right off the bat, the sad reality is that the non-voters are ignored. Then we have inconsistent voters or people who only vote in presidential races. These voters may also get marginalized, especially during a midterm election. Midterm elections tend to have the heaviest impact on the issues that affect our local daily lives. By not voting, all the issues that are important to these residents are not being heard by the very people that will be representing them.
When I am out walking neighborhoods to introduce myself to residents, I’ve noticed a few things. I see that the “nicer” the neighborhood, the more voters there are on my list to go visit. In areas such as DeVeaux and Cayuga Island, I barley skip a house because so many residents there are consistent voters. Even though these neighborhoods may have serious issues and feel neglect from underfunded city services, they are largely better cared for than our blighted neighborhoods.
In neighborhoods stricken with poverty and violent crime, there are often 15 or more houses between active voter households and sometimes whole blocks where people don’t vote. Niagara Falls has a thriving poverty industry and keeping residents at poverty level is a business model that is making these industry groups millions of dollars a year. Imagine if the entire inner-city area voted for a candidate like me, that will fight against the industry that perpetuates the poverty cycle. A candidate that will work to give residents a path to home ownership and helping to provide resources for additional transportation, childcare, education, and neighborhood clean-up so that residents could have the tools they need to help themselves out of the cycle of poverty. The poverty industry’s business interests do not want those in poverty to vote. This must change.
I know it is an oversimplification to say that all the problems are from lack of voter participation, but as I stated above, in our democracy, voting is our way of speaking up and when we do it as a group, we are louder and more powerful in creating the change we need.
So, if you are not registered to vote, go get registered, and if you are, please go and vote on Tuesday. You can vote for three city council candidates. I am hoping one of your votes will be for me, James Abbondanza, because as a council member, I will rock the boat and bring about the change we so desperately need.
James Abbondanza is a candidate for Niagara Falls City Council.
