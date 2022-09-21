There was a media report last week that mentioned Niagara Falls as a possible relocation site for some of the thousands of immigrants newly arrived to New York City.
In the interest of full disclosure, I am the product of immigrants. My grandparents came to this country searching for the American Dream.
They left the familiarity of Italy, of their friends and family, their homeland, to come to this foreign land full of unknowns.
They arrived in the first half of the last century, well before the social safety programs we take for granted, and some take advantage of. Yet somehow, they learned English, they assimilated, they became Americans. The only grandparent I really knew was my maternal grandfather, as the others passed away either before I was born or when I was a child, and he spoke broken English to the very end. and he was a great American.
That striving to be an American, to learn English, to assimilate, benefited them, and America. That drive is evident here and now in Niagara Falls, where there are plenty of first-generation Americans from all over the world who contribute to our city, who maintain their properties with pride, many of whom fly the American flag from their front porch. God bless them. We need more like them.
I belong to the Cristoforo Colombo Society, the oldest Italian-American society in America. We start each membership meeting with a prayer to God and a pledge of allegiance to the flag…of the United States of America. That’s also how many of us started each school day, with a prayer and the Pledge. But that’s for another column.
The point about the Cristoforo Colombo meetings is that the pledge isn’t to Italy, but to the USA. Assimilation. E pluribus unum.
But the time-tested process of Americanizing new arrivals has been replaced with balkanization, where our schools are overwhelmed with multiple languages and some in this country find it offensive to assimilate new arrivals.
Back to the idea of having the immigrants who recently arrived in New York City come to Niagara Falls.
First of all, we are a stressed city as it is, with social service agencies and city government struggling to provide services to our current residents.
Secondly, do we know the legal status of these immigrants. Have they gone through the proper immigration process? Do they understand English or do they have a desire to learn it? Do they want to find a job and join our productive class or do they have something else in mind?
Unfortunately, it sounds like the shipment of immigrants comes with large payments from the federal government. I say unfortunately because it may be tempting for local governments and social service agencies to take on this new challenge for the allure of large payouts.
If the strain on society of taking care of our current citizens is already too much, let’s not be blinded by the money to take on greater burdens. Let’s ask the federal government to send us that money to help rebuild our city, to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure, to care for our current citizens in need.
When that’s finished, we may be in a position to absorb large amounts of new immigrants, if they want to assimilate and join us in the pursuit of the American Dream. Until then, I’m sure there are plenty of wealthier enclaves that would welcome these new arrivals with open arms.
