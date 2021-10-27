VOCCIO: Stark contrasts between legislature candidates

Being a newspaper reader, you are obviously interested in our community, you care about Niagara Falls, and you will most likely vote in the upcoming election. I’d like to ask you to consider voting for me for County Legislator for District 6.
Before being elected to the City Council, I had a long and successful career in the newspaper business. In fact, as you may recall, the company that owns the very newspaper you’re holding right now brought me to Niagara Falls to improve its financial condition.
After retiring in 2017 I decided to try to make a difference in my adopted city by serving on the City Council, where I consistently stood up for taxpayers even when I was all alone in doing so.
As you know, I voted against the garbage fee, essentially a new tax to help fund expensive city government. I also voted against contracts that make government unaffordable and I voted against budgets that were stacked against the taxpayer.
One of my first official acts as a councilman was a measure which would have reduced the pay of all elected officials, including my own, by 10%. I believe in self-sacrifice and shared sacrifice. My opponent voted against my proposal.
Beyond my successful 30-year career in the private sector, I also hold a masters degree in business administration and I have a long list of accomplishments in business. There is a stark contrast when comparing my professional background with that of my opponent.
Niagara Falls is in obvious need of economic development, and the city’s economic development agency is called NFC Development. All council members are also members of the NFC board. I attend and participate in every single meeting. My opponent doesn’t even show up. That is telling.
I am self-funding my campaign and I file my campaign finance reports on the board of elections website for all to see. Additionally, I annually file my financial disclosure forms which appear on the city’s website, and I also push those forms out on social media in an effort to be even more transparent than is required. Compare my record of transparency with that of my opponent.
Some of you may have heard nonsense about me and defunding the police. I am a law-and-order guy who backs the blue. Don’t believe the lies and distortions about me and the police. I support law enforcement but I also support taxpayers. There needs to be a balance. Our city simply can’t afford to have so many city employees making $100,000, $150,000, even $200,000.
As you make your decision for this election, please see through the noise and the political attacks. I would greatly appreciate your vote, and I hope to faithfully serve you in the County Legislature.
Chris Voccio is a Niagara Falls city councilman and a candidate for County Legislator for District 6 and can be reached at ChrisVoccio@gmail.com of 716-696-0086.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.