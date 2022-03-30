VOCCIO: Land Bank helping Niagara Falls

As a newly elected Niagara County legislator, and a recent appointee to the Niagara-Orleans Regional Land Improvement Corp. (NORLIC), also known as the Land Bank, I’m excited about the possibilities this agency can have in terms of mitigating blight in our city.
The Land Bank’s stated purpose is to work with its municipal partners, like Niagara Falls, to acquire vacant and abandoned properties and put them into productive use.
Imagine taking a vacant and blighted property in your neighborhood and turning it over to someone who rehabilitates it and becomes part of the fabric of the neighborhood, living there and maintaining the property. Imagine that happening in neighborhoods across the city, taking a derelict parcel and converting it into someone’s American dream.
Niagara Falls has no shortage of vacant properties that are ruining once great neighborhoods. This is not just an inner city issue, as these blighted properties plague streets all across the city.
The Land Bank, working with city government, can help expedite the process of turning these properties around.
Up until very recently, the Land Bank utilized staffers from other county departments, so it was a challenge to put as much focus into it as everyone would like. But the county recently hired Matt Chavez as project manager and he's determined to have the Land Bank have a positive impact on our neighborhoods.
Here’s Matt’s take on his agency’s role in our city:
"The Land Bank is in the process of stewarding two property rehabilitations, and has completed two more. NORLIC has contributed over $200,000 to demolitions in Niagara Falls, in pursuit of the goal of stabilizing neighborhoods. In the future, we are looking forward to receiving more properties and finding interested parties to rehabilitate them. We are also exploring the possibility of constructing the first new-build housing in the city in over 30 years."
This process will not yield results overnight, as the number of questionable properties is large, the legal procedural issues are complicated and we are resource constrained. But as the Land Bank begins racking up victories, and more and more residents can point to once blighted homes on their streets that now house families that have become part of the fabric of the neighborhood, it will be one more step in the direction of a better, stronger, Niagara Falls.
Chris Voccio is the Niagara County Legislator representing the 6th Legislative District and can be reached at ChrisVoccio@gmail.com or 716-696-0086.
