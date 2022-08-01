My friend Sharon Bailey wrote another great column for the Gazette, published on July 26, noting the decline of civility at City Council meetings.
The column referred to the council rules for public speakers, rules that I assembled when I was council chairman in 2020, and which the council adopted unanimously in January of that year. One of the rules, which I personally wrote, states: “Please use the decorum expected speaking before a deliberative assembly in the United States of America.”
I wrote that rule because some of the speakers, a cranky minority of those who come to address the council, seemed to have no understanding or respect for the common sense rules of decorum that we all learned as children.
I’ve heard it’s always been like this. But I can’t help but believe that things have deteriorated recently, along with much else in today’s society. Sometimes it seems as though societal decline is accelerating and irreversible.
But I know that’s not the case. Niagara Falls, like the rest of this country, is strong because while a loud and uncouth minority may try to wreak havoc at City Council meetings, this city is populated by what Richard Nixon once referred to as the “great silent majority.”
Hard-working people, retirees who built this city, law-abiding citizens trying to keep their property clean and their children well-behaved. People who pay their taxes and who generally make the world go around. and unfortunately they don’t have the time to go to City Council meetings.
One of the things that I suspect led to the decline of decorum at council meetings is that we film each meeting and now we live-stream the meetings, meaning you can watch a council meeting from the convenience of your living room. and because of Facebook and other technologies, attendees can literally broadcast the meetings from their phone, adding their own commentary throughout the meeting.
So now when someone comes to speak before the council, in a sense they are performing before the cameras. To the majority of citizens who come to address the council for the best of reasons, this presents no issues. But to the rabble who come to make trouble, this creates a spectacle.
When C-Span started filming in Congress, many argued it would turn legislators into performers and lead to a decline of once-respected standards. The argument over whether Supreme Court deliberations should be filmed is ongoing, and thankfully they haven’t caved.
The number of people who attend a council meeting is small, an infinitesimal percentage of our population. One solution to the problem of the decline of decorum at council meetings would be to have more members of the “great silent majority” attend, turning the tables on the loudmouths who sometimes disrupt the proceedings.
But again, the “great silent majority” are busy with their productive lives, making the world go ‘round, and we don’t want to stop that.
Chris Voccio is a former Niagara Falls City Councilman and a current Niagara County Legislator. He can be reached at ChrisVoccio@gmail or 716-696-0086.
