VOCCIO: Building a better Niagara Falls

I wanted to update readers on a couple of items before the Niagara County Legislature begins its July break.
The Legislature decided to use some of the county’s federal American Rescue Plan funding to help local institutions reinvest in things that may have been neglected during the COVID-19 shutdown.
With specific stipulations on how the funds could be used, we developed a matching-grant program that will help rejuvenate business districts across the county, including in Niagara Falls.
We originally planned to use $3 million for the program but the demand was so high we upped the amount to just over $5 million. When combined with the matching funds from the grantees, this represents a significant investment in our communities.
This will result in a massive refurbishing effort at local business and other local institutions across the county, including right here in Niagara Falls. You’ll see these projects come to fruition over the next few months.
It will bring more work for local contractors and their employees and the sprucing up of many of the business districts we all visit or drive through on a regular basis.
The Legislature is utilizing another fund, the Community Partnership Fund, to help local institutions serve their constituencies and local business and neighborhood groups to reinvest in our neighborhoods and in our people. You’ll hear more about these investments in the near future.
Combined, these county programs will contribute to a better, stronger Niagara Falls. There is much work to be done, but the Niagara County Legislature is working to make small steps towards a better future.
Chris Voccio represents the 6th Legislative District in the Niagara County Legislature and can be reached at ChrisVoccio@gmail.com or 716-696-0086.
