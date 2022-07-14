Thanks a lot, Joe. Really. Thanks a lot for your letter and your question. (“Yeah, right.” I said sarcastically, hoping no one heard me.)
His question stuck in my craw like an unreachable itch. An itch that has only gotten worse as time passes. Why? Because everyday something pops up reminding me of the difficulty I have in finding an answer, explaining to him how I feel. Why, again? Because the variables involved are an ever-evolving sort and as scattered as a litter of barn cats.
Here’s the deal: In a column this past March, I had a simple question, I asked: “If you had only three television shows to watch the rest of your life, what would they be?” Simple enough.
Joe Baker, from Ogdensburg, was all over it. His immediate response was:
“Hi Tom. I wondered what your thoughts are — since you’re a great (Buffalo) Bills fan — about the taxpayers being on the hook for such a huge amount of money for the new stadium?”
Well, Joe, I’m not so sure if I’ve ever heard of those shows. Were you thinking of “I Love Lucy” or maybe “Laverne and Shirley” by any chance? I joke. Joe’s a cool dude. Obviously, his email had nothing to do with my question. Good Lord, I hope not. But seriously, anyone, like Joe, who played backyard hockey in the ‘60’s, like my brother, Tim and I did, can’t be a bad guy. Not at all.
I’ve procrastinated long enough. As far as his question goes – and with my passion for the Buffalo Bills, as stated in his missive, taken into account — here’s the deal: If you tried to start a business, do you think the powers-in-office would try to arrange it, so that the taxpayers would “be on the hook” to pay for your building, warehouse or hot-dog stand? I think not.
The stark reality is that if you can’t afford it or if you don’t rub elbows and play quid-pro-quo/I-scratch-your-back-you-scratch-mine with those same powers-that-be, then … fuggedaboudit. You’re toast. Set up a lemonade stand in front of your house. “Want a Fig Newton with that?”
But multi-million/billionaires, who profit far beyond those costs that we are forced to pay, get the free ride because they have the hammer of political-donation bucks. Cynical? Over-simplified? Yes, why shouldn’t I be? Team owners can now over-pay the 50 or 60 people who are going to work in ‘our-money-bought not theirs’ — stadium, millions of dollars a year. and then, unbelievably, turnaround and charge us a fortune to go inside ‘our-money-bought not theirs’ — stadium to watch them play… on ‘our-money-bought not theirs’ – stadium field. (Yes, I like saying that. Verbal exclamation points!!!) Is that a fair system?! I would say ...NOT! Please sit and hold your applause. I’m about to continue my muddled rant.
I know what you’re thinking. and you’re right, that’s a superficial analysis for such a complex issue, but tough beans. That’s how it looks to a shallow jamoke like myself. and that frustration moves my the what-the-hell-is-going-on-here needle like an electric fan.
Think about it: If you want to take your family to watch a couple of ball games it costs you thousands of dollars, even though you are the one who put the money out there to make it happen in the first place. Not to mention, once you mortgage your house and sell your first-born to watch these athletes perform, they/some of them/the athletes, like to rub it in your face, by flaunting gold chains the size of boat-anchors around their necks in a not-so-under-the-radar blustering of “look how much richer I am than you, suckers!” (Classic paranoia: guilty.)
Here’s an idea: For starters, how about leaving the bling in the locker-room and come out and play in an unadorned, non-tricked-out uniform? We already know you’re rich by the 50 dollar hot-dog we bought and washed down with a twenty-dollar bottle of water. We get it. Don’t like it, but we get it. Actually, we don’t get it. It’s one thing to be asked to pay exorbitant prices – which some of us grudgingly do — for the product, but being brazenly rendered the middle-finger of glitz as a thank-you, is simply wrong. (Clinical insecurity: guilty.)
I’m not done; and thanks again, Joe. This year, some of the games aren’t even broadcast on regular TV. You already pay for a cable service to watch them, but now some are airing/streaming games, from YOUR stadium, on other services, forcing you to cough up even more dough. What the frig, dude?
And so that I don’t have a complete meltdown, I won’t talk about ‘blackout’ situations, that allows everyone in the world to watch the game, except … the people who paid for the stadium they are playing in. Nope, ain’t gonna talk about that, or even bring it up.
I told you I was going to generalize. If I went too far and twisted my facts, get a hold of Joe Baker in Ogdensburg. He’ll probably tell you, “Cheers, The Honeymooners and Seinfeld.” Anyhow ...
That’s the way it looks from the Valley.
Joe, I hope the ribs are better: Tvalley@Rochester.RR.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.