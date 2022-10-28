One of my Disability Rights mentors, Justin Dart, Jr. (“The father of the Americans with Disability Act”) was fond of saying “Vote as if your life depends on it … Because it Does.”
As a service-connected blind veteran who has had the pleasure to know dozens of American wounded heroes who came home from WWII, the Korean War and Vietnam, I feel this statement has much more truth today then in the years past. Our rights as proud Americans are being challenged every day with lies, refusals to follow laws, and diminished support of our constitutional rights as citizens. Just look around and you will see what my father and brother fought for in the armed forces, and why millions of others came back with memories of hell, or with a disability — or in a coffin. That fight was to make sure that YOU and our children will have the right to self-govern, and yes, the right to VOTE!
I have previously discussed how there has been an ongoing struggle over the past 150 years for various groups within the greater American populace, including people with disabilities, to make their voices heard at the ballot box. Even in the present, in many locales around the nation, there are continued efforts to suppress the will of these groups.
2022 is particularly rich in giving you, the voter, a selection of higher offices to be chosen: U.S. Senator, U.S. House of Representatives; New York Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Comptroller, and Attorney General; Supreme Court Justice in the Eighth District (Western New York); State Senator; New York State Assembly; Niagara County Treasurer and Coroner; North Tonawanda City Attorney; plus, various Town Justices and other positions in many municipalities.
Now, if you want to use your disability as an excuse not to vote, let me remind you that every polling place in the Empire State has one or another of the accessible ballot marking devices that permits one to cast an independent ballot, featuring adjustable-contrast displays for those with vision impairments, earphones to amplify the choices for hard-of-hearing individuals, and different input devices, such as “sip-and-puff” switches that accommodate those with limited limb use. What does Niagara County use? Like 56 of the State’s 66 counties, it is the ImageCast by Dominion Voting Systems. If you want to use the excuse that you cannot get a ride to your polling place, Independent Living of Niagara County is supplying free rides from consumers’ homes to their polling places – but call soon to (716) 284-4131, extension 150, as they are first-come, first-served, while seats last!
With this wealth of opportunities to express themselves, you might think that legislators would see citizens with disabilities as a voting block of some concern – but, ironically, many of our legislators don’t believe that your vote as a person with a disability will make a difference, as demonstrated in their poor turn-out at several Meet the Candidates Days for people with disabilities.
But your vote can be effective, since many of those who will be elected on the State level will be making the decisions whether you or your family member are able to live more independently in your community as a person with a disability.
Remember that political careers must start somewhere, and the local council member who enjoys being a leader and making a difference, is the one who will be running for State Senate or Assembly tomorrow! There is no position that does not deserve to receive help from your vote!
Speaking of your vote, according to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, nationally, in 2020, the number of citizens with disabilities who voted rose to 17.7 million, or almost 62 percent of consumers, up from 16 million four years earlier. Now that is one trend that should continue, even increase, and you can make it possible!
Questions on voting? Call Independent Living of Niagara County at (716) 284-4131, extension 200.
Douglas J. Usiak is the chief executive officer of Independent Living of Niagara County. They empower individuals with disabilities to gain the information and resources needed to improve their quality of life and take part in society on an equal basis. For more information about our services and programs please contact: (716) 284-4131, ext. 200.
