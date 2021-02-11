The United Way of Greater Niagara has completed its 2020 campaign. We are aware of the challenging times but find our community generous in helping others. We continue with our mission: To invest in programs that focus on Education, Health and Financial Stability that deliver measurable results to improve our community today and strengthen it for tomorrow along with our Vision: Greater Niagara is a vibrant region where all individuals and families achieve their human potential through education, income stability and healthy lives.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been an obstacle in our daily lives. The United Way of Greater Niagara has been in the forefront this past year in providing funding to our programs in need which include Mental Health Services, Domestic Violence Services and continuing to support all the food pantries in our community.
United Way through the Beeman Foundation has supported day care programs for essential workers. This is only a snapshot of what the United Way of Greater Niagara has done this past year and in past years and in the years to come.
Your donation stays here in our Niagara Community which serves over 100,000 different people. Your investment in the United Way of Greater Niagara helps fund 29 program providers that provide different programs throughout our Niagara Community.
We have encouraged our community to participate whether it be financially or through volunteerism in our United Way programs that are conducted effectively through our local agencies. We are proud of our partnership with local labor and we are appreciative of their strong commitment to the United Way of Greater Niagara.
We appreciate our donors that have supported us over the years and we hope that you will continue to do so and help meet our needs in the Niagara Community. Please call us at 731-4580 if you would like to donate or go to our website at www.uwgn.org.
We will be happy to come to your business or organization any time during the year to talk about the United Way programs. We want to thank Denise Abbott, DeGraff Medical Park CWA1168 and Nicolas Maniccia Key Bank for chairing the 2020 campaign and their commitment to the United Way of Greater Niagara.
United Way of Greater Niagara wishes everyone a healthy 2021. We look forward to developing new relationships with our community this year.
Thank you for Living United!
Connie Brown, president & CEO
Robert J. Kazeangin Jr., chairman of the board
