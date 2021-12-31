United for a better Niagara Falls

Now that the long and extraordinary election saga is over, I want to give a great big thank you to the people of the 6th Legislative District for electing me as your next county legislator. It was a close and prolonged race and I wish my friend and colleague Bill Kennedy all the very best in his future endeavors.
I’m the first Republican elected to represent this district in a half-century. I will obviously caucus with my fellow Republicans and work to get more visibility for Niagara Falls in the Republican-majority Legislature.
I also reached out to the other Niagara Falls County Legislators, all Democrats, and recommended that we meet regularly as a bipartisan group to form a unified front for a better Niagara Falls.
There is nothing unusual about this arrangement in legislative bodies. In Congress, Republicans and Democrats form caucuses, but there are also caucuses of groups that have mutual interests. I believe the four County Legislators that represent Niagara Falls, one Republican and three Democrats, ought to agree that a better Niagara Falls is our top priority and forming this unified front will help in that effort.
We may have our disagreements from time to time on various issues, but my hope is we can come together on enough things, for the benefit of our city, and work together for the good of the people.
On those occasions when we differ, I can assure my colleagues, and the residents of Niagara Falls, that we will do so civilly. The world has enough nastiness and politics is already entirely too toxic.
It has been some time since a Republican has represented Niagara Falls in the county Legislature, a body that is overwhelmingly Republican. I hope to be a bridge between the city and the majority legislators who represent the rest of the county.
While as of January I will no longer serve on the city council, I intend to remain active in city affairs and interact regularly with city officials to explore ways city and county government can work together for a better, stronger Niagara Falls.
I will continue my Coffee with Chris events, and the discussions will remain focused on Niagara Falls. (The next event is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15th at Cristoforo Colombo Society at 2223 Pine Ave.)
Those of you who know me know that I’m generally a positive guy. While Niagara Falls has many challenges, I am bullish on the city and believe a brighter future is awaiting us. I hope to play a small part in bringing about that brighter future from my vantage point on the county Legislature.
Thank you again for the trust you have given me and know you can reach me any time at 716-696-0086 or ChrisVoccio@gmail.com.
Chris Voccio will be sworn in as a Niagara County Legislator on Jan. 1.
