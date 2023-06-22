I have had many people reach out to me and my colleagues about the flags placed in Hyde Park and their significance. There are a total of 798 American flags in the arrangement, 330 of them 3-by-5 feet representing the number of New York state servicemembers killed in action since 9/11 and 468 of the smaller flags represent the number of known Niagara Falls residents killed in action in all wars.
In the center, there is a circle of eight flags; one for each branch of US military: Army, Marine Corp, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard along with a flag for Killed In Action and Prisoner Of War.
This field is an idea that came from a show I had seen on television a few years ago. I am lucky enough to have two great veteran groups that I work with. They picked up on the idea and ran with it. Hands Healing Heros and KIA Memorial Roadmarch are the groups that also help run the Memorial Day Parade and we decided to incorporate the Field of Honor with it.
We met with the city administrator, who was very accommodating, and got the ball rolling. The city’s Department of Public Works, the mayor’s office and USW 9434 were all on board to help make this happen. We started fundraising and discovered the largest hurdle would be the lighting of the field.
Ironworkers Local 9 reached out to Fox Fence and provided and installed the light poles. IBEW Local 237 along with Signorelli Electric, R.B. U’ren and J.R. Swanson Plumbing & Heating ran the wiring and installed the LED lights.
Niagara County Legislators Jeff Elder, Mark Grozio, Chris Robins and Chris Voccio paid for the lights and the field was lit.
On Thursday evening, May 25, we started the flag installation with many volunteers. By the next evening, it was completed. Our plans are to keep it available to the public until July 5 and hopefully grow it over the next few years.
To all generous donors and those that volunteered to help with the installation, we cannot thank you enough. The photos and emotional stories everyone has shared with us and on social media have been very heartwarming.
I would personally like to thank my partners, Hands Healing Heroes and KIA Memorial Roadmarch for making an expensive dream become an incredible reality.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.