TOMPKINS: Falls Police Department cuts need to be restored

I have been reading and listening to everyone talking about all the shootings going on in the city recently. I've read how no one cares or is doing anything about it.
We have a very capable police department that we are working almost until they drop. We have the cooperation of every law enforcement agency in the area. There is no simple quick fix or it would have been implemented already.
Many people are blaming the state reforms. I agree there. Many are saying there are not enough bodies on streets, again; I agree there. Others say the community does not help out with information for the police to find the culprits. ... I agree there as well.
But I now see that we have cut the department so deep that we have taken away some of their offense and weapons to help do their jobs better. We always try to do our best to keep taxes at bay and sometimes what looks good on paper does not bode well in actual use. This is one of those times.
Some talk about the salaries of the beat cops. At the end of a 20-year career their base salary is about 74k, less than a union plumber or a union electrician. The salaries are inflated with overtime, many times forced mandatory overtime. Sometimes you hire light so you don't pay the benefit package, just the wage. It's a calculated game of chance. Well we gambled too deep in my opinion.
The mayor has shown us a plan to give the services that people complain they are no longer receiving. He hits many areas that need to be addressed, including police.
In his plan, he has recommended four police officers .... a good start. I'm going to take the stance that we should up it to six and rebuild the Roving Anti Crime Unit. In talking to some very recently retired officers this tool is instrumental in the war in the streets. The RAC unit is dead in the middle of the zone in which this is happening.
I wish there was a quick fix or just a monetary fix because myself and, I believe, the majority of my colleagues would jump to find the funding but a long-term solution is needed. It is my belief that in trying to keep taxes as low as possible we have gone too deep in this department. I am going to ask my colleagues to try and right some of this in the budget process this year.
Kenny Tompkins is the Niagara Falls City Council chairman.
