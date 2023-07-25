As I sit and watch the dealings and the posts about Centennial Park and NFR, I really wonder if people really are thinking on their own or if they are just taking a stance because their party wants it or they just do not like our mayor.
If you have not realized, no one is coming to town with a silver bullet to save our day. We have tried that many times and it never comes true. If it sounds too good to be true it usually is. Centennial Park is something in the city, with partners in county and state, that may not be a perfect plan, but what it is is a plan to bring year-round entertainment to the Falls in a more manageable sized arena that can bring us sports, truck pulls, wrestling and musical acts just to name a few.
I do not see anyone else running forward with any plans, but just see naysayers to this plan. When Gov. George Pataki took our convention center and land to give to the Seneca Nation, he promised us a new facility. The conference center was not it but was something to keep conventions in our area. Instead of fighting the administration’s plan, we should be sending messages to our current governor reminding them of what they owe us and get funding on board.
NFR has a plan with no submitted plans. A “have them both” solution would be the best for everyone if what they propose is valid. I understand why the mayor’s proposal is for that particular parcel as it’s closer to hotels and amenities and would get folks to come year round. NFR has lots of acres that they can build on even though every single one needs major infrastructure modifications and changes to city zoning to go forward.
People talk of other sites, especially the ground parking area on 3rd and Niagara streets. Most of those spaces are leased out to neighboring hotels and businesses, if we move them into the parking ramp that eliminates over half the spaces in that ramp and leaves us more than 4,500 spaces short for an arena there. Plus a huge hit on our parking revenue line for the city.
The city council received an agreement from NFR that actually by law should have gone to our attorneys but nonetheless we had our hired law firm Hodgson Russ go over it and their finding was not only that it’s a one-sided deal, but would cost us legal fees to NFR as well as not getting any thing at all until a data center was up and operating. If they fail to do so we get nothing at all but their lawyer bill and the ability to take back for eminent domain for another 10 years.
The council is now preparing to hire a third set of eyes to read the agreement and give us their opinion on it. While I agree we need outside council at times, I do not believe this is one. We pay good money to counsel for an opinion already and I trust their abilities.
In closing let me say if we don’t start doing stuff for ourselves we will never move forward. Is it a perfect plan? I do not know but it’s a solid plan that starts taking our own destiny in our hands. This is why I support it. I’ve seen too many “silver bullets” have no powder.
Side note, the $25,000 that the council may spend on a third opinion (attorney) at this time of year would hire three clean team workers for the rest of summer to address the blight we all complain so much about. I’d rather see the money there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.