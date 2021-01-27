STICKNEY: Remembering Lockport’s time with ‘Mr. Live’

The death of talk show host Larry King brings back memories. There are two Larry King moments that stand out for me: when, mid-interview, Larry King kissed actor Marlon Brando on the lips; and the other is when Lockport Union Sun & Journal Editor Dan Kane appeared on “Larry King Live.”
It was April, I believe, of 1995 when Larry King wanted to interview Dan after the newspaper published the exclusive on Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh’s 1992 anti-government letter. The letter was written in response to the Branch Davidian cult tragedy at Waco. McVeigh hinted in writing that violence against the government may be needed to change “the system.”
The letter gave America its first glance into tight-lipped McVeigh’s mindset, possibly explaining his reason for killing 168 people in the heartland.
A limousine picked Kane up at his Livingston Place home, taking him to a Buffalo TV station for the satellite hook-up (no Skype in those days) for the interview. Kane joked to his friends that he was going to call Larry “Mr. Live” as if the name of the popular show was his last name.
The interview went well. But, after appearing on the Today Show and Good Morning America on the same day, Kane got sick of appearing on broadcast news.
Then, some backward-thinking Lockportians reacted negatively to his appearance in USA Today. The locals started taking it personally that we were being associated with the worst act of domestic terrorism in American history. That record still stands.
So, Larry King learned, from Kane, that McVeigh was a drifter, having left Lockport “years ago” and our small city wasn’t a hotbed of militia sentiment. Interestingly, in a book called No More Wacos, terror experts say McVeigh acted in retaliation for the government’s role of murder at Waco — and the bombing actually changed U.S. policies on such aggressive raids.
The media became an annoyance to many in those months after the bombing. The reporters packed up and went back home. The FBI gave Kane a subpoena to testify about any knowledge Kane had of the April 19, 1995 event, but as their investigation narrowed to McVeigh and Terry Nichols, the subpoena was withdrawn.
Today, younger generations don’t recognize the name McVeigh. Though his picture appears alongside Charles Manson and Ted Kaszynski in the introduction to the FBI profiler TV show “Criminal Minds,” McVeigh has been forgotten. Except for those whose lives were forever changed by his terrorist act, McVeigh himself is a historical footnote.
In fact, Dan Kane is more remembered here than McVeigh. Kane was a member of the High IQ Society, Mensa. Former US&J editor Kane was my boss and good friend.
Honored for his highbrow endorsements of Robert Kennedy, Kane took part in the Democratic Senator’s memorial service. Thanks to former Congressman John LaFalce, Kane is also in the Congressional Record. Cancer took my friend home to God a few years back.
One could write a memorial to Kane as bright and impactful as one to the legendary Larry King. Maybe someday, somebody will.
Brandon M. Stickney is a former reporter for the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal and author of the newly released book “The Five People You’ll Meet in Prison: A Memoir of Addiction, Mania & Hope.”
