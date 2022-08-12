Long ago my mom taught us bridge, a challenging card game at which I became no more than mediocre at best; and sometimes as we’d hesitate over which card to put down, she’d say: “When in doubt, play trump.” But I wonder now whether bridge players are still allowed to say the word “trump.” Or even worse: Trump...
There’s a lot of other words you are growingly not allowed to utter these days. That we know. Because they’ll surely “trigger” some sensitive soul or a series of them (five or six will suffice). So make darned sure you don’t say all those words, OK? And certain pronouns, too? It’s even coming to that, isn’t it.
But speaking of taboo names, try, for instance, declaring at a social gathering something like: “I’m a big fan of Pete Rose.” Ever heard of him? Well, for anyone who’s tried baseball – and I did back in the day – you could once have found few as admirable as Pete for a role model. No one worked harder at different aspects of the game and he became one of the greatest ever at that craft, and ultra-valuable to the teams he played for, ones that won it all both in Cincinnati (the Big Red Machine), and Philadelphia.
But you can’t say “Pete Rose” anymore in polite or even not so polite society, right? Not to mention Roger Clemens, a former Red Sox icon and one of the top hurlers ever. Or Barry Bonds, a San Fran slugger and high average hitter on a par with Ted and Stan.
And then, moving to another sport, there’s … Lance Armstrong! Who was probably the greatest American master of bicycle racing. Not one of our primary sports, yet he punished himself inordinately to become one of the top dogs at it, especially in hallowed European events.
Want to read a good book (and I’m saying this to young and old alike)? Pick up Armstrong’s “It’s Not About the Bike,” and I guarantee you won’t put it down. Not only on how he overcame a hardscrabble, difficult background in Texas, then worked his butt off in all weather to become the cyclist he became. But also how he worked obsessively as well to overcome a terrible, spreading cancer affliction that should have killed him well before all the controversies that eventually soiled his name. And I mean soiled…
And now, moving to the blood sport of American politics? Now we’re growingly afraid to say the name of the nation’s 45th president, Donald J. Trump. Because of course everyone’s supposed to be perfect, right? Doesn’t matter what they’ve accomplished, or the benefits they brought you. They’re supposed to be immaculate like the rest of us, right?
And it’s not only the name Trump that’s become increasingly verboten to utter. But even his cardinal assertion and sin, i.e., questioning certain electoral procedures in key swing states during the 2020 election, ones which got quickly hatched in the age of Covid and which must now be “baked in” for the long haul.
Not only should we avoid saying the name Trump; but we must also be prompt to agree that there were no legislated state precedents summarily broken in that election, none of which could remotely favor a Democratic candidate. So you heard me say nothing on the subject, OK?
But really many of us are getting rather sick of all the things we can’t make a peep about anymore, and not least, this name Trump. It’s gotten a bit over the top – a bit? More than a bit…
But here’s the dissonant kicker re all these woke constraints that keep on multiplying; i.e., that there are also “progressive” inconsistencies galore. For instance, that side of the spectrum first brought in “Ms.” during the early ‘70s and it’s still going strong, as we know. Yet we’re somehow allowed to say and, in fact, almost urged to use monikers like “Mrs. Pelosi” and “Mrs. Clinton.” In case you don’t remember, the latter’s the one who OK’d skullduggery that eventually made words like “FISA warrant” and “special counsel” common in our language, our now increasingly impoverished language.
So when in doubt? Just make sure you don’t play trump!
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.