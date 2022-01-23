We live in addictive times and that came home to me over the Christmas season – even a Covid-scarred one – with all those scrumptious, enticingly near-at-hand goodies, one after another after another! Just melt in your mouth chocolates, cookies, etc., and all good for you, right?
How does one develop fortitude to withstand the varied, seductive inroads of today’s encroachingly addictive society? Certainly not by congratulating oneself on being superior to those other schmoes who are deeply into such and such a proclivity which rule lives, yet thankfully (“there but for the grace...”) not yours.
For instance, I don’t happen to get the shakes when I go by, say, a race track, and I’m not into internet gambling either, which (talk about handy) has become another easy lure these days for those into that particular vice. Heck, I don’t even buy lottery tickets.
But again, I can scarcely congratulate myself from atop some ethical summit. Given that there are many ways these days of being addicted. Here’s an illustration: I feel guilty in a way – but only in a way, honoring my virtue in the breach, you might say – when there happen to be three or four good programs running simultaneously on different TV channels; and when instead of doing something useful, I’m busy flipping from one to the next, and time passes.
Which is indeed what you kill most with addictions: time, that most precious of commodities. More precious by far than diamonds or gold.
OK, I’m moralizing in this article, I admit it; but at myself as well. As if in one of those different kinds of recovery groups? Perhaps. Which by the way I admire no end. And also the types who finally say to themselves: enough. I’m going to come clean, declare my powerlessness in this or that regard, and get supportive help on a regular basis. For in the realm of addiction, any steps in a positive direction are useful, and so apt, with Christmas-time food-binging and a new year still quite recent, and resolutions having been made across the land.
Sometimes I offer facile recovery hints of my own. This gent who doesn’t smoke cigarettes will give someone with that unhealthy habit a quitting strategy. Where again, any steps on the road to recovery will certainly be worthwhile.
Here’s what I roughly tell such types (and excuse me if sound naive to some of you present or former smokers): “Instead of trying to quit forever, why don’t you simply make yourself a contract that you will smoke your brains out tonight, toss out what’s left tomorrow, and not smoke for a year. And then? If you make it only two weeks, pat yourself on the back! Then indulge for another night or two, throw away what’s left, and this time pen a contract for a 10-year term. If you make it six months, congratulate yourself again ... and do a new one for 20 years. If you reach the milestone of a couple years...”
In other words, “baby steps,” as in that comic masterpiece “What About Bob?” (featuring Bill Murray). With some change again better than none.
But we certainly do have addictive pot-holes, even minefields around us! And much sadness associated with all that. How many of us know or have kids or grand-kids who are hooked on video games and other such fare that’s far too available via iPads, etc.? And who don’t get out enough to do what kids used to do from time immemorial?
One major problem of course being this technological, push-button facility that makes addicts in droves. Another (think of the mainstream drug culture, etc.): a great shift in American attitudes since the ‘60s. Before that era, the original Puritan ethos remained at least somewhat intact.
And then? Then came the idea of kicking over the traces, doing one’s thing, whatever that might be, and the heck with these religious/ethical trammels.
I wonder what John Winthrop et al. would have made of our contemporary social revolutions; or even just those piles of elbow-tugging, caloric holiday treats I, for one, couldn’t resist. Given that we’re all more or less a part of today’s … addictive society!
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
