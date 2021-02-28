America is now in a dangerous place, yet many pranking on a volcano of sorts don’t seem to realize that. Don’t look for Kelly Ripa and sidekick to get it. Or Colbert and Fallon. Or millions living a still good life in the environs of Portland, San Fran, and of course Hollywood.
Why then is this such a perilous time for the nation? As a preamble, I once likened the political advent of Trump to that of a Diocletian or Constantine in the late third and fourth centuries A.D. Both of those emperors tried at least for a time to arrest the inexorable decline and fall of the Roman empire. Which was already underway vis-à-vis barbarians (Goths, Vandals, etc.) wishing to expropriate the lot, as ultimately they did.
One way Trump wanted to make the U. S. stronger was by bringing jobs back from abroad and rebuilding American industry. The idea was not just to reduce unemployment rolls – which, however, occurred dramatically before Covid; but also to make the country, not least in its energy sector, more self-sufficient.
Standing up to the Communist Chinese, and their pilfering of intellectual property, spying, etc. was a key part of this. And not easy, especially with a protracted Mueller investigation, then the first impeachment proceedings as major distractions.
Despite those trammels, along with constant carping from the media, Trump also wanted to stand up to other dangerous powers abroad, such as nuclear-bound Iran, North Korea (albeit by also trying some friendship), and so forth. In addition, he let Arab nations know it would belatedly be a good idea for them to play at least some ball with Israel; and that of course began to happen, with the UAE and several other Middle East nations coming on board, along with Morocco.
Trump also wanted to build up and vigorously support America’s military, clean up the top reaches of the FBI, support law enforcement, and now...
It’s all to be quickly undone? Well let me tell you AOC and Bernie, Messrs. Zuckerberg and Dorsey, this self-righteous governor and that one, and not least, Pres. Biden and Kamala: you’d best tread warily before remaking most everything, as if in a kind of vacuum. Because (to riff off Cat Stevens) it’s a tough world out there.
If you think we can just stay divided and decadent, and go back to importing heavily (clothes, steel, computer chips, you name it) from China, India, and so forth; and just spend and demand with impunity, you’d better think twice, and then some.
Preferable to act as if truly cognizant of America’s business sector, and the competition it faces. And to go at things with a sense of the past, too, which hasn’t featured centrally in progressive thinking.
As by contrast, it did for Winston Churchill (himself a fine historian, in addition to being a great politician and war leader). But I’m not optimistic on this score.
You know how when a bill’s taken up in Congress and someone from this or that state starts shoving in “earmarks” to please constituencies back home? Well I fear that in a more general way this will transpire in the new administration, given its party’s grip on the Senate along with the House.
I just don’t think Dems with special interests in mind will keep their wish list in abeyance. Not on abortion, a controversial point of contention (and with reason); not on weakening police forces in big cities; and not on a slew of other hot-button issues that are rapidly coming to the fore. As if it doesn’t matter a jot that precipitous changes rip the country apart further, weakening it still more.
While leaders in more ruthless, dictatorial nations abroad (especially China) will be fairly salivating, as if ready for a fine meal. Because axiomatic as it sounds, all politics ain’t just local, as some seem to think, or domestic. We live in a trans-national world linked by internet, airplane and the rest. And a parlous one, too.
So you politicos and supportive mediacrats who think each of your projects for change is crucial, without considering such tough entities around this vast planet: pile on, alter, and eradicate all you want. But do so at your peril. Much as ancient Rome did...
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
