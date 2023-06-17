Before we address the main subject here, we must at least nod in the direction of the issue that’s been central for many who follow golf: should players who bolted to the Saudi-funded “LIV” be allowed to compete in majors? Such as the one that recently transpired on a cool May weekend at Rochester’s Oak Hill? And even as a shaky merger of the rival tours was about to be hatched?
Meanwhile, my focus here was initially supposed to be about whether moving the month of such tourneys was desirable, too. Because for decades the majors went like this: Masters at Augusta in early April, then the U.S. Open in June, and both knotted at the top in terms of prestige. Next important was the British Open in July; and finally, the last major, and slightly lower on the prestige charts, the PGA in August.
But then this last tourney got moved a few years back ... to May! Why did the suits DO such a thing? For an answer look no further than a little thing called money. Obviously by August people are outside savoring the peak of summer and not so much into parking themselves by a TV in the afternoon or early evening. Whereas in May you get more watchers, which has to be the main reason why they finally shunted the PGA to that month.
And was this year’s venue real May! Cool, windy, and on one day, dark and rainy, and the lush rough difficult to exit, which is why scores were conveniently low. But the course did look beautiful, the narrow fairways, the pin placements and the rest all more than worthy of a major; and in sum, this particular traditionalist got over his antipathy to that transfer from August back to spring, via a splendid ‘23 PGA in Western NY.
Now to the other big problem, and here I admit another of my prejudices or preconceptions. To be brief I wasn’t rooting for types who’d jumped to the LIV tour but returned for this biggie. You know, people like Phil Mickelson and one Brooks Koepka, taking a cool 100 million or more to defect, then wanting their cake and to eat it, too.
But Koepka saved the day for me and many others as he strode up the fairways on the final Sunday in Pittsford, playing utterly stellar, noble golf. And the man himself seemed noble! Didn’t fuss over faux pas, and no prima donna, played very quickly. Plus he’s handsome in an old-time way, and when finally interviewed, was becomingly modest and terse on this victory he’d copped, his third PGA (all in NY State) and fifth major overall.
Some (me included) had forgotten that Brooks had had to surmount real health problems before making it here, and he was just so impressive as a person and player on this course that I and myriad others were happy for him, despite that LIV problem with its guaranteed mountains of Saudi cash. At Oak Hill Koepka still seemed a classic, worthy epigone in the lineage of Rochester’s Walter Hagen, Slammin’ Sammy, Jack and Tiger, among other multi-PGA winners.
As for his personal etiology, I’d bet his mom played a key role in fashioning this gent, very different from some of the gonzos screaming as he swung, and who seemed more like tailgaters than golf fans. But none of that seemed to faze this Koepka. Nor his worthy competitor in the final twosome, Viktor Hovland, who had one bad hole, but knocked in a tension-filled 10-footer at the 18th for birdie, vaulting into a tie for second. By the way, on a putt that was worth a good half a million bucks. Wow!
But beyond money there was much emotion at this year’s PGA, and tears, too. Including those shed by Michael Block, a club pro who had a marvelous four days punctuated by a hole-in-one, and who played to the crowds before himself blubbering in an interview, contributing mightily to proceedings here.
So sometimes one has to get over one’s preconceptions and prejudices? Absolutely. And Oak Hill in May, and its worthy vanquisher, Brooks Koepka, along with other human sub-plots (Kovland and Block) helped me do that. In fact, this had to be one of the great majors ever!
