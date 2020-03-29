You may have seen a tragic PBS special with video of gallant young people fighting losing battles with grim police in Hong Kong, and if lucky, getting away from potential lives in prison to places like Taiwan, far from parents they might never see again, and knowing they just couldn’t beat the cruel Chinese Communist behemoth behind all this repression. And they called themselves the front line against that totalitarian entity, trying to make themselves heard by people in America, Australia, France, etc., more into the good life.
But you know what? They were right, these incredibly brave protesters, and still are. We’re all Hong Kong now. We’re all under siege or potential siege by bullies. Of course it hasn’t yet hit over here in the ghastly way it’s done in that once thriving, exceptional, and previously more optimistic place.
But it will. I don’t mean to be a Cassandra, but it will! Those who ignore lessons provided throughout history by tyranny and barbarism, along with ones vouchsafed us more contemporaneously ultimately pay the same kinds of prices that those poor, outgunned Hong Kongers have recently paid.
Ah, and when it’s too late? Only then do former human ostriches look for help, the same kind of help they refused to give the besieged in Hong Kong, when their own lives were still so comfortable they didn’t lift a finger literally and figuratively. Nor emit barely a peep about such tragic travails, splitting families, wrecking futures, and creating unspeakable pain.
In the main, we’ve been more concentrated on trivial issues front-loaded for us by our extensive, often superficial news media. And yes, we’ve been into trivial diversions, too. Had to watch this or that TV program, quaff this or that libation, eat such and such an “in” food, etc.
No, we don’t yet have to fight against overwhelming odds to keep what we’ve long taken for granted. But at some point in the not distant future (despite how windbags like Mr. Sanders frame matters), we will. And it won’t be pretty.
Poor Hong Kongers themselves won’t be able to say, “I told you so.” They’ve already supplied David and Goliath lessons, mostly ignored. Despite a current, coronavirus-impelled lull there, some government hand-outs, and a human rights resolution passed by Congress, that war will soon enough be over; and they will have lost, and paid horribly. Yes, they will be inexorably absorbed by Chinese Communists, the latter patiently tightening the screws on extradition and other issues, rather like Nazis or Soviets once did.
It always happens out there somewhere, right? But not here. We can still have our winter craft beer, our summer milkshakes, and all will be fine. Pretty days will continue being savored. And with all the good things we’re still allowed to enjoy.
Someone once said – and I paraphrase – that the loss of liberty occurs when too many good people do (or say) nothing. They keep mum when confronted with growing thuggery at home, or when cognizant of it abroad (not least, in Hong Kong).
But make no mistake: what that metropolis has endured makes it a kind of canary in the Western mine (or mines). Hong Kong’s a warning bell, a cautionary tale for all of us. And again, it tells us that brutality is never far off and can rapidly get worse, many times worse.
Think in this regard of Chicago’s West Side or the South Bronx, of Mexican cartels, or of MS-13 monsters infiltrating the U.S. Or think terrorists trying constantly to procure the latest in lethal capability. One of these days including suitcase nukes? Would such a horror finally make us turn off our Netflix offerings? Would it finally get us to stop sniping at each other politically re the suitability or gross non-suitability of Trump or Biden?
But by then it would be too late, as it’s now too late for post-British, beleaguered Hong Kong, whose residents kept crying out so desperately, yes to the U.S. and the entire West: i.e., that they might deign to hear and feel, rather than give so little. Canary in our coal mines? You bet; every bit as much as the gallant Czechs were for Western democracies in September, 1938. Before the totalitarian plague (and pain) hit everywhere!
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.