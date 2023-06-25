There’s been much talk about judicial double standards, putatively seen in a blizzard of legal proceedings actual or contemplated regarding one Mr. Trump, versus zilch when it comes to Hillary the email slayer, Comey the fake dossier user, J. and H. Pay to Play, Inc., etc. But isn’t unfairness par for the course in this big world?
How many of you, for instance, have worked in offices where you or someone like you goes above and beyond to hatch an innovation that really clicks, then see a lazy, but adept suck-up claim all the credit with the boss (or bosses)? It happens, doesn’t it?
What about the fairweather, frontrunner syndrome? You know, where you or another person was busy laboring in a rabbit hole of sorts on the way up, and for years in relative obscurity (or penury), then finally emerged with some achievement or series of them that scored. And suddenly? All the fairweather, frontrunner types cluster around, saying in effect: “We were there for you from the get-go!” Ah yes, “we knew all along!” Which of course they didn’t.
Unfairness? It obviously goes way back in time, and obtains in a lot of societies, and within many regimes. Think of all the grossly unmerited ratting in the Soviet Union and satellites (Honecker’s East Germany, etc.) that landed one in gulags. Or in today’s horrific Communist China!
And of course unfairness (if less lethal than in such dictatorships) can be found right in one’s own families. Some of you grew up with it in large doses, but of course some didn’t, and can’t easily understand. Tolstoy certainly had truth in his famed line, to the effect that “all happy families are alike and each unhappy one is unhappy in its own way.” As a corollary he might have said that happy families get that way because there’s little unfairness or favoritism displayed. And unhappy ones develop in an obverse manner because unfairness is so prevalent within them, if in different varieties (hence the Tolstoyian line that’s become such a well-known aphorism).
Speaking of aphorisms, another is also well known and contains a lot of veracity, to the effect that no good deed goes unpunished. For it does seem that the good, the kind, the generous, the caring, the un-duplicitous often get it in the neck for their efforts! Paradoxical as that sounds...
Given that there will always be Little Lord Fauntleroy types who grow up to be selfish takers, and for whom nothing will ever quite suffice. You’ve met a few, I assume?
The upshot, and many know this from bitter experience: Don’t expect things you do to be inevitably rewarded. That’s not the way it works on this sullied, flawed planet of ours.
Funny how little gratitude there often is for those who’ve done so much to make our lives smoother. Think of types like Edison, Otis, or Gates in that regard. But also fine doctors or nurses, linemen, electricians, grocery packers, snow plowers, teachers and firemen, and the list goes on and on.
Not to mention good parents. Too often of course it’s more like one’s the comparative gem, the other more on the ersatz and manipulative side, making the good one feel less worthy!
Those who are past masters in this department are generally narcissists who somehow persuade others with their broad smiles and glittering exteriors. Yes, that they’re the ones with no flecks of figurative dandruff on their apparel, no flaws whatsoever.
So why does there have to BE all this darned unfairness? But there is, there is, and that’s just the way the old cookie crumbles, at least in humankind (versus the earth’s animals, who often seem paradoxically more just).
One final thought: Should there perhaps be a course in some college or a number of them called Unfairness 101?
But how would one grade fairly in such a course? That might be an initial problem, as it is more generally in society. Meanwhile, don’t expect this problem of injustice to go away any time soon, because of course it won’t.
If you do get the right rewards for good behavior and deeds, if you do receive your just deserts and the truly evil don’t, thank the Lord, because there’s nothing inevitable in this department.
