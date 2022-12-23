In the ‘70s it seemed cool to “look out for number one” and “be one’s own best friend,” to riff off bestselling book titles of that era. And which were part of a Niagara’s worth of other self-help tomes back then.
But the glittering courage of desperate Ukrainians who’ve lost so much to a sadistic foe greatly outbids that old penchant for taking one’s personal temperature on a daily basis. This gallant, beleaguered people has paid much more than we do via our self-improving diets and such. All that real suffering has greatly over-trumped this now musty American mania for zeroing in on the self, and its sometimes petty travails and quandaries.
You want to get somewhere better in life? To a different, improved “space?” Be like today’s Ukrainians, not the way some psychologist tells you to be.
Not that I fully believe that! It just sounded good, but like all arresting generalizations, it’s only partly true. Because we do need social workers and the rest.
We do have numerous gambloholics (especially in this age of so many handy lures near at hand), ones who truly need help. And other such types whose lives get bent out of shape.
But I still think these Ukrainian horrors should be front and center now. That whole part of the world features democrats who are the real article, and better than our own. In fact, they want what we once had – the old Jeffersonian, even JFK sort of thing. While we’re busy eroding and vitiating it all, yes, by this self-centered focus on the self and its needs, along with passive acceptance of corruption (no need for a southern border, voter ID, limits on weed, etc.).
And it isn’t just Ukraine but also neighboring Russia that provides us cheering examples of contemporary courage. In the latter colossus, writhing under a dictator, we have truly brave draft-dodgers who’ve flocked to neighboring countries with nothing more than the clothes on their backs, while also suffering from hunger and fatigue, and knowing that they (or family members back home) could be snatched up and incarcerated at any moment by this thug and his toadies.
We have fabulously courageous Russian dissidents remaining in the country itself, and whom I wish Smiley Biden would actually care about, and try to extricate from the hells where they now find themselves, playing all possible American cards, including economic ones. Think for openers of Alexei Navalny, who has put everything on the line in his forthright opposition to Putin, getting himself gravely poisoned in the process, and now suffering in a maximum security prison, and separated from his wife, who must grieve daily for him. Do something, Joe? Go beyond self-centered? If only it were possible...
Because Biden, too, speaks in self-help-type bromides, in vacuous generalizations. The guy is truly outmoded. Give me Navalny or even Zelensky any day in the week.
Super-annuated Biden? A fancy word, but self-centered remains more apt regarding this president, and too many others setting examples from within our “elite.” Along with power-hungry, and supremely unidealistic? No question. And again, via corruption, becoming ever more Putinesque, too.
All this self-regarding obsession started with movements like existentialism, and then down through Esalen and EST and the sex revolution and all that. You want to talk about real existentialists, desperately putting their hides in play? Navalny will do very well for openers, and so will thousands and thousands of those Ukrainian freedom fighters, authentic ones, indeed.
Yes, they wanted to be like us, but they’ve really gone beyond their now dessicated role models. In fact, THEY should now be ours! That is, if people can turn off remote-impelled TVs and smart phones long enough to pay attention.
Instead of such a laudable path, Dems in particular want to institute legalized marijuana everywhere, a substance that came to prominence when the self-help mania did, i.e., in the late ‘60s and ‘70s. Well all that “Me Decade” emphasis is no longer à propos.
By contrast, vive Ukraine! Vive supremely brave Russian dissidents, too. And those paying awful prices as well in places like Hong Kong, Iran or Venezuela.
All providing us a vivid, breathtaking, and shattering contrast, indeed!
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
