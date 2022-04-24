The main problem with large swaths of the American media used to be – before foreign policy problems finally outbid trivial domestic wrangles – was palpable bias. Plainly put, too many in this sector were oriented one way only on the political spectrum.
Now we have a new problem for today’s media, not least on TV. And that’s the fact that callow pipsqueaks of sorts have too often been disserting minus real depth on truly grave matters, indeed.
Such as the Ukraine tragedy? No question.
First off, too many in our media didn’t see the brutal invasion coming, or if they did, underplayed it. They didn’t see Putin getting a kind of green light from another thug state, Communist China. They didn’t see Vlad’s Long Game, i.e., toppling Zelensky and putting a pro-Russian stooge at the helm of a once vibrant democracy, and controlling both the Eastern footholds and vital Black or Azov Sea ports.
They didn’t predict till well underway all the horrendous Ukrainian suffering – of mothers and children (many now missing legs or arms), and yes, men fighting in a desperate, lopsided David-and-Goliath set-to; and then some!
They also underestimated a kind of Ukrainian nobility manifested amidst all this suffering. They didn’t see that many ordinary people we’ve heard interviewed, ones who’ve learned English in addition to their own language (plus Russian and maybe German, too), show more depth and realism than many of these spoiled, superficial types back home in America’s Fourth Estate.
The U.S. is still admired abroad, but has undoubtedly declined; and as in late Rome, millions around the world have become zealous emulators trying to do it better. In the process many have developed a kind of gravitas too often missing here. The American media had better cop to this new paradoxical reality, with poor, beleaguered, but ennobled Ukraine leading the way.
Yes, socks need to be figuratively pulled up here. Becoming better informed now seems imperative. And more two-sided as well (including on Hunter’s long-neglected laptop). And less accepting or proffering of meaningless, empty sound bytes. Plus less needlessly frantic…
Will there be more hand-off to the “Roman empire” abroad, once so “Coca-colonized;” i.e., more Aussies, Europeans, and so forth doing the media’s work on CNN et al.? Why not? Maybe some of those people aren’t quite as pampered and one-dimensional as too often our own journalism types seem to be. Maybe they, too, have taken the best of what a radiant America once legated to the world, and can outdo the former cultural “masters” of sorts.
Let our own pipsqueaks have coffee with Adam Sandler or yack with goofy Fallon, with J-Lo or Beyoncé. But significant swaths of the American Fourth Estate do need to change, and in sincere, non-ersatz fashion. The Ukraine tragedy over-trumps all (excuse the inadvertent pun) and has lit a giant searchlight on this American industry that won’t be dimmed.
Quondam hoaxes gobbled up by left-leaning commentators and scribes (think the Steele dossier, etc.) were only the tip of the proverbial iceberg. There wasn’t enough soul-searching and self-questioning through all that sustained, boring craziness; and now?
More self-examination and real change has suddenly become even more crucial. Beleaguered Ukraine has illuminated all with those moral, emotional, and cognitive floodlights. Yes, this Ukraine in rubble leads the way now.
A potential domino effect doesn’t just include Latvia, Poland, or whoever in Eastern Europe may be next on Russia’s menu. Nor – switching to the Chinese Communists – does it include only poor, flattened Hong Kong and much-threatened Taiwan. We’re all threatened now. It’s open season for the world’s thug regimes, and that situation’s only going to worsen.
In sum, former one-sided media pipsqueaks not only need to gain some gravitas (already more apparent in outfits like The Washington Post); they also have to be tougher on American policy-makers in Washington, including Mr. Biden himself.
Yes, the fellow with his own faux-earnest pronouncements accompanied by inadvertent snickers, and a lack of depth, too.
Call ‘em out! And while you’re at it, call yourselves out as well! Get off the old bandwagons where you formerly used Ukraine simply as a buzzword, a broad axe to slice up and impeach a president for a mere call to that now beleaguered place. And stop being such self-important, myopic media ... pipsqueaks!
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
