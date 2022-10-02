Simply judging from Pres. Biden’s smiley countenance, you’d think all he’s done has turned out exactly as it should. Far from least among his hyped policies, that includes the debacle of precipitous American withdrawal from Afghanistan, leaving thousands of individual tragedies behind. and I mean tragedies!
The word “torture” doesn’t resonate well except for those poor souls enduring it as the eternity of suffering it must feel to them; and many are now experiencing it in this horrifying, re-Talibanized Afghanistan. These are types who had worked with Americans and who’d long trusted the U.S. to protect, and if ever to contemplate withdrawal, at least to do so in deliberate fashion. So that at the least, all these loyal and vulnerable humans could get safely abroad.
I’d love to say that the present administration was unique in how ghastly and selfish this stab-in-the-back flight from Afghanistan rolled out. But in fact, much the same had occurred in French Algeria during the early 1960s.
In that case the Biden equivalent back then was a tall French president, Charles de Gaulle, also featuring the same narcissistic tendencies as our current White House occupant. and narcissism, as many know, is synonymous with a clear lack of empathy for others’ suffering. One’s own image and power needs remain the central ballgame for such types.
Speaking of this narcissism, de Gaulle’s pullout from French Algeria by the summer of ‘62 left a million Europeans bereft for the most part of all they owned, and lucky if they could get to a ship or plane and exit a part of the world they had so enhanced. Much worse and like today’s poor Afghans were a good 150, 000 Algerian Arabs or Kabyles left behind and not allowed out. These were the ones who’d also worked with the French as protectors of sorts. But despite the same blithe assurances given, the reality was equally abhorrent.
A terrorist group, the FLN, that now controlled this once prosperous place wreaked awful revenge on any Muslim who’d tried to elude their dictatorial sway. Already that FLN had showed its chops by threatening ordinary Arab farmers and such, putting stones in their bellies, cutting throats of family members, etc.
Now with de Gaulle’s withdrawal the gloves were completely off and sadism had its way, unbridled. It quickly became open season on anyone even remotely connected to the once beneficent French, while across the water le grand Charles mouthed empty generalizations that did nothing to allay the ensuing disaster.
Many innocent Muslims were buried alive by their own, baked in ovens, and most pervasively, if men, had “intimates” removed, yes, in the thousands and thousands. De Gaulle? He apparently cared nothing about all the promises the French had made, i.e., to never abandon such people. But they had, and it was to put it mildly, heart-rending.
So a comparison of Biden and this de Gaulle of the early ‘60s could now be made? Absolutely. and I suppose we could dredge up all sorts of other historical figures who similarly gave in to bullies. But it’s not just his weakness that makes Biden what he is. Worse is the baloney he slings, whether we’re talking the horrendous southern border cum drug plague it’s brought us, the 87,000 new IRS agents who will inevitably target vulnerable small business in America, the war on American energy production, and on it goes.
Meanwhile Joe smiles and sells! and on the whole, de Gaulle really wasn’t so different when he became his nation’s president.
As emphasized, neither figure could really feel others’ suffering very well. They were more fixated on their own selves. As in: aren’t I powerful? Aren’t I able to do whatever I like and damn the consequences?
Of course there were positives in Charles de Gaulle (including his laudable Resistance record in WW II). But when it comes to Biden, the sales guy extraordinaire, I think it’s far easier (starting just with that Afghanistan disaster) to give him a full thumb’s down, and a political rating in the lowest rung of American presidential history.
B.B. Singer has taught at several colleges including Niagara University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.