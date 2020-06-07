In the age of a rampant pandemic and lockdown, addictive behaviors probably worsened for some Americans. These would include binge surfing on the Net, constant smart phone checking, jigsaw and crossword puzzle-use, or simply, emotional eating; and not least, the TV! And there I plead guilty myself.
During the spring crisis I watched far too much nostalgia television. This included old sitcoms and westerns, and among a number of bygone sports events, a nailbiter of a game in the 1986 World Series between the Red Sox and Mets. (The latter team eventually winning it all.)
And there on the Sox hill was a young fireballer extraordinaire, Roger Clemens. And in the outfield, an underrated Jim Rice, who’d be kept out of the Hall of Fame for too long. And behind the plate for the Mets, their cool catching star, Gary Carter. And on first another cool guy, tall, mustachioed Keith Hernandez.
And the announcers! Just reeking of compact, never dull professionalism: the well-known Vin Scully, and for color commentary, a scintillating Joe Garagiola. Who’d come from the Hill in St. Louis with Yogi, and made the majors as a so-so catcher with the Cards and other teams from the late ‘40s through the early ‘50s. And then glittered on numerous baseball broadcasts, late night TV and elsewhere.
And these two are truly terrific here. But as you watch all this oldie stuff, you start thinking about where you were then, too. Back in the fall of ‘86 I just couldn’t concentrate on this Series, however riveting. I was having a heart break, which of course can be a great teacher, once you surmount its effects.
And hey, nostalgia TV, and nostalgia more generally, do have their limits. We won’t get Garagiola back, nor a young, un-steroid-sullied Clemens. Nor Johnny Carson and Ed McMahon, still going strong in that era. Nor Dean, Frank and Sammy. Let’s face it: you’re talking almost 35 years ago. How the time has flown!
But that same day I switched on current news, much of it relating to this bewildering, horrifying virus we’ve had on our plates; and there was a lovely Southern black nurse in New Orleans on the tube, a person who’d lived her life only to give and help people, a fine lady in every way. Flanked by her daughter, also a nurse, she was thanking God for helping her surmount Covid-19, after she ended up on a ventilator for weeks, grimly fighting to stay alive.
Yes, she finally and miraculously rallied, in part because of a video message from her grandson, who emphatically did not want her to exit this world. This was no hero (or heroine) of yore; this was one very much of our parlous present. And when Blake Shelton then serenaded her from wherever he was holed up, you knew she deserved it. That warm, humble lady shed unfeigned tears of gratitude, and did all this over-trump my nostalgic TV-watching, my form of escapism?
Only for a while. But today remains most relevant, and you can only dive away from contemporary issues for so long. And yet many, as noted, were doing just that in different ways during this unprecedented health catastrophe, one emanating from China, and then inflicted on many other countries as well. Where I suppose they, too, had modes of escapism going (in France over bottles of Chablis, in Italy maybe with Chianti and fine pasta, in Spain and Germany, India and yes, China, too).
Me? Of course I kept resorting to oldie TV! Too much? No question. Cuomo, Fauci, Deborah Birx, Poloncarz had all these competitors, and even the most rational among us wanted to elude the problematic now, and be soothed by other, more distracting things.
Of course as some know, easy money can be hard money. And near-at-hand distractions, too much used, can vitiate the quality of a life lived so briefly on this beautiful planet.
Along with the afore-mentioned Shelton, I heartily salute those who have been on the proverbial front lines during this harrowing season of our discontent, and in too many cases, given lives in the process. How about a resolution? Let’s all try to be with them more often inside, and with this present day of ours, however sad and disturbing.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.