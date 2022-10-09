Joe Biden gives speech after speech, and via extensive bureaucracy, has vouchsafed aid to Ukraine that seems appropriate, or maybe a sine qua non. I.e., the amount and kind that make him look enough like the leader of a superpower.
What he’s lacked all along is the fiery protective instinct of a real human being. In that regard, inconvenient as it may sound, give me Trump. The latter would have flown off the handle from the get-go re Putin’s threats to Ukraine, and would for sure have stood up forcefully and immediately for the smaller, more vulnerable entity.
Not just via empty discourses that mean and give little. The main problem when it comes to Biden faced with a massive foreign policy crisis?
That basically he’s not enough of a real person. By contrast, when Frank Sinatra was a young guy he saw some fellow beating his dog with a metal chain and instinctively, decked the bully with a left hook, about which even the judge in court whispered approval.
I can never see Biden doing something like that. He’d be too busy smiling and smiling, as he still does in senescent old age, and checking out how he looks to others, that being a central concern for this wan “leader” now at the political summit.
How we got such a phony to represent a great country at this dire historical moment beggars the imagination. If Biden’s anything, he’s the true politician, and in the worst sense of the term.
Politicos with real protective instincts can, in fact, make a significant difference and often have. But not Biden...
And all this gets even sadder when you realize how a president with the right stuff (think FDR following Pearl Harbor or JFK during the Cuban Missile Crisis) would have operated today. None of that inappropriate smiling, posing and politicizing; but instead, credible red lines given and meant, and delivered from the gut! And with large consequences threatened, so that an arrogant, sadistic bully like Putin would have gotten the message from the outset.
Real leaders mean business because they truly care about the oppressed. Unfortunately Biden cares mostly about his own image. It’s been apparent from the start of his presidency; then in early 2022 that unfortunate personality ensconced in the Oval Office played a key role in the gargantuan disaster that’s afflicted this beleaguered Ukraine, after a previously tragic dress rehearsal in Afghanistan.
Those inveterate, inappropriate Biden smiles have almost been crimes in and of themselves. And unfortunately, this phony has as second in command someone not unlike him, another persistent snickerer named Kamala.
Which Americans still think this president’s the real article? Unfortunately he ain’t, and the whole Ukraine tragedy has illuminated that problem in an unspeakably abominable fashion, where words themselves get pounded into nothingness.
Do you expect a false personality, a self-centered one suddenly to get real? Do you expect the proverbial leopard to change spots at this late date?
It won’t happen. Already Biden’s become among the worst presidents in American history; but unfortunately in a period that challenges much more gravely than, say, in the Roaring ‘20s of wan Hardings or Coolidges (who at least didn’t try to be what they weren’t).
Personality matters in a president? For certain. A real personality, a truly protective one, knows how to exercise power, and vigorously, when needed. And it’s not just a rational, cognitive thing at all.
It’s passion, real, authentic passion that matters. And again, the passion to protect!
FDR on December 7, ‘41, JFK facing off against the bully Khrushchev in ‘62, weren’t just putting on a show like this Biden. And a bad show at that.
And one that gives anything but what’s needed, and was required from the start of this awful Ukraine invasion, one which did not have to end in omnipresent rubble and human ruin! Can the American president stop smiling, feigning, politicking long enough to care at this tardy point, and do something major, even when it’s really too late?
No, the leopard DOESN’T change spots. A phony remains a phony, and when it comes to the president of a great power who could have done so much more to avert or mitigate such a tragedy, that becomes another tragedy in and of itself.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
