I recently heard a story that truly resonated, and stayed with me. It was recounted by a lady on a former childhood friend, whose mom had kept their house just so back in the ‘50s and ‘60s. This Mary (we’ll call her) had ye olde Catholic standards and then some. Kids had to be mainly out of the place, including her own. All to leave unsullied this abode’s immaculate demeanor, its showroom decor with nothing out of place, no piece of furniture undusted, etc.
And then one day Mary’s husband suddenly died, and the kids having grown up, moved away, and my friend, herself married by then, went and talked to this now aged, bereft widow. And Mary wondered aloud, ruefully so: “Why did I keep that place so clean all those years?” Why, indeed.
I guess the way she was raised she was simply supposed to maintain a home at a super-high standard, and from where I sit, that has a lot of value, no question. Given all the disarray out there these days, including my own! But I suppose every positive trait can also be a negative one, and when life changed so radically for Mary, what she’d lived for, yes put her life and much work and care into no longer seemed so right or apposite. In other words: too soon old, too late schmardt, to give that saw its Dutch (or German?) brogue.
After hearing this melancholy anecdote, I exclaimed to myself: “Man, is there a short story there! Just teed up and ready...” But then the darned academic in me started thinking back to other pieces of literature on this general theme, preeminently, Tolstoy’s novella of the 1880s, “The Death of Ivan Ilyich.”
Which involves a well-to-do, workaholic Russian who’d had a life that seemed to add up. And then, just as he’d “gotten there,” he found himself sick. Nearing death he (ruefully) realizes that all he’d lived for had been mostly to fit in societally and wasn’t what he should have done at all, including with his own family. Regrets? Absolutely.
Hey, even Frank S., who lived a super-full life, must have had a few of those, too, right? Though not so many, as he warbled in that iconic ditty of the early ‘70s (“My Way”).
Returning to Mary, I guess what she learned is like something I’d once heard from a person with old Irish wisdom you can’t buy. This woman, who once made 100 in Latin but had to quit school and go to work at 15, nonetheless knew what Mary had discovered the hard way: that without love in the home (despite marks on the floor or couch pillows askew), all that furniture is just a bunch of “sticks.”
Quite beyond Mary, many of us chase around in life after this, that, the other, and too often, we miss proverbial forest for the trees. Though I’m sort of at one with Seinfeld’s Elaine when she complains to someone using that phrase that she never really understood this well-worn cliché. But it’s one way to put the matter, I guess.
Back to that poor Mary! What a basically lovely person she must have been. Just raised a certain way, and wanting to do her job to the impossibly high standard she’d been taught made her a good woman. And I’ll bet she was one. Long gone of course...
But you know what? We need good women. We need those who aspire to do the right thing and help others. I feel for that late Mary and wish I’d met her, especially once life had changed so drastically for her. To warble Olivia Newton-John’s “Have You Never Been Mellow?”, so she might get its message? No, just to tell her she was fine as is, and not to be beset by those bitter, heart-grabbing regrets. Yes, fine as she was right then, and also the way she’d formerly been.
And all proffered with a certain sweetness and simplicity. Poor Mary! I suppose nothing I could have said would have mitigated this “too soon old, too late schmardt” feeling that had come to claim her as life ebbed away.
A sad story, don’t you think?
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
