They used to be called Democrats, but that party – especially at the federal level – seems increasingly like the … “Tyrannocrats.” Because anything they can impose tyrannically they will! Or so it often appears …
Contemporary Dems share little with the opposition party, almost criminalized these days, and scarcely meant to exist at all! Most Dems have moved left and left, but that seems an overly simplistic way of putting it.
Maybe some historical analogies will help in this regard? OK: American “progressives” were once like Russia’s Kerenskyites or maybe Mensheviks and not so long ago; but now more resemble Bolsheviks? Moving to China, once Chiang Kai-shek types, but ever more akin to Maoists? Or farther back: once Girondins but now Jacobin-like (of the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror)? I realize such analogies sound extreme, and would once have seemed truly far-fetched. But today? Perhaps they’re still exaggerated, but not as risibly as would have been the case in the era of F.D.R.’s or JFK’s more sane and praiseworthy brand of liberalism.
When a party’s motto is roughly “let’s get power any way possible,” and at whatever price, then it’s really become tyrannical, plus Machiavellian (that author preaching two-facedness to Renaissance princes with a penchant for total control). No question that this current crop of Democrats turned Tyrannocrats has become two-faced as well, and just as power-hungry.
And will do anything to gain and perpetuate it? Absolutely. How many examples does one need to adduce? A prime one being the desire to “bake in” ad infinitum dubious, Covid-era voting procedures that infantilize “minorities,” but in reality, show no actual caring about them at all. Again, these unusual and questionable moves are only meant to gain power, and in a suspect way.
Ditto for the current southern border problem. Problem? That word badly understates the gargantuan disaster there! The Biden administration has let in millions of unvetted so they can eventually become dialed-in Democratic votes. Ghastly? In the extreme.
But illustrative of the other (and opposite) trait that also makes these Tyrannocrats different from Jacobins, Bolshies, or Maoists, who were all plain ruthless, and not much else. By contrast, today’s American Tyrannocrats are a dangerous combination of both authoritarian and weak (or short-sighted).
Because what they’ve done just via the southern border mess alone far exceeds in spinelessness anything that toughies on the Far Left in countries mentioned above would ever have considered doing. Such feckless comportment surpasses even that of weak emperors who reigned during the final, tottering century of the Roman empire (roughly 300s to early 400s A.D.) The latter tried to buy off barbarians as best they could, till finally they got completely clobbered, and one of history’s greatest empires went kaput.
Pres. Biden’s administration? It doesn’t try to buy off hordes pouring in over the Rio Grande, etc, but rather, to use them, and again, for power alone. Will disease-spreaders, terrorists, drug-peddlers, beggars, and such, which this largesse brings us in large numbers, help make American Rome eventually fall, too? Possibly, but these weak, self-centered Tyrannocrats don’t seem to care a fig about that.
Of course the problem of illegal immigration à gogo – huge as it is – won’t alone finish off America. Taken in tandem, a host of others could, not least massive gobs of government spending (and taxation) the Dems want to inflict for numerous items on their extensive wish list; and which will skyrocket inflation, and put the debt so far out of reach, our kids, grandkids, etc. will never, but never be able to pay it off or at some point, even sustain interest payments.
To recapitulate: I started out with these current “Tyrannocrats” as not so different from, say, Jacobins; but in their economically ruinous tax-and-spend madness, and potential creation of astronomical debt levels, also reminding one of the very people the Jacobins dethroned! I.e., profligate Louis XVI, who along with his monarchial predecessors spent Old Regime France into a bankrupt situation where only a revolution could ensue. So there we are again: tyranny cum weakness. What a lethal combination to have at America’s governmental summit!
And there’s no more ecumenical or hopeful way to frame the matter. Unfortunately...
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
