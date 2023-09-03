I’m well aware that certain analogies don’t hold up completely. And yet I increasingly see the current president and some of his placating policies (to say the least) as akin to those of a skein of weak Roman emperors in the period of that great empire’s decline and fall to barbarians in its Western reaches.
I especially think this re America’s southern border policy (or non-policy) that we’ve been seeing in recent years. Sucking up to, and in a way, paying off barbarians?
OK, this analogy becomes somewhat shaky, too. In no way, shape or form are all the millions who’ve streamed over this porous border into the States barbaric. But you know what? Plenty are. One thinks of vicious MS-13 gang members, of those hustling truly lethal drugs, and of the many under the thumb of cartels and willing to do their bidding (or lose fingers, etc.). Not to mention the problem of potential terrorists coming in, or simply violent criminals, some clearly psychopathic.
Back to the most central reason this historical analogy needs qualification: briefly, the American president isn’t, constitutionally speaking, a Roman emperor. On this significant difference in political systems we can all agree.
But those who reached the top in ancient Rome as it slid ever downward were often the tool of the Praetorian Guard and their pawn of sorts. Even shortly after the great era of Augustus, such elite military-administrative types simply plucked nitwit Claudius from behind a curtain and made that timorous gent a surprising new recruit as emperor. He himself was astonished by the choice.
Well in a similar way you had this plodding Biden campaigning at least in part from home. Then he became an odd, cognitively-challenged president increasingly unable even to recall, say, a trip to Ireland he’d made a couple weeks earlier, nor the date of demonstrations at the Capitol (he had to double back from July 6 on that one), etc. And you tell me that he, too, ain’t a tool of sorts belonging to the firebrand Leftists who currently rule his party? Only a naïf would consider that nonsensical.
What Biden and advisors share with those insipid Roman emperors of the third and fourth centuries A.D. (plus types like Claudius or Nero from earlier times) is that they, too, wanted to operate for the short term, and not address problems that would simply grow like great trees or skittish volcanoes.
This is certainly true when it comes to the current admin’s wrong-headed tax-and-spend mania, making inflation anything but transitory, and leaving no good solution except to abandon a short-sighted policy that virtually all Dems don’t like even to modify.
In the same way (of going from bad to worse), late Roman emperors would more and more procure Germanic barbarians to staff their armies, till the protection racket price became too steep. Decadence?
You know it! and there was decadence, too, in many citizens of that empire who also lived high, and in the short term as well.
Which again resembles our own such problems, where many just blitz themselves on sports betting, on watching dumb TV shows, on aimlessly trolling the internet, on throwing down beer or donuts or worse, you name it. Some of those types don’t appear to care if Biden seems like one of the many jellyfish emperors in Roman times. They don’t care if he stumbles and garbles, they don’t care if he leaves the southern border open, they just don’t care!
“The worst hasn’t hit me” being the unspoken refrain here. As it was in ancient Rome while Vandals, Franks, etc. made more and more inroads into an empire that could no longer defend itself.
In other words, both those supine emperors and Mr. Biden were and are not only tools of powerful swaths of the elites; but also reflective of significant parts of their populace? Some of that’s certainly true. Those who now try to hold the line against decadence, blowing the whistle on laptops, pay to play, rampant street crime, coddling of illegals, and such get much opprobrium for doing so, more than they deserve. They get downright laughed at, ridiculed, harassed and even threatened.
Meanwhile, empires do decline, theirs (ancient Rome), and ours, too! Not a good situation, is it?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.